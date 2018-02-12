Apple CEO leaves investors dangling on future dividend hike

February 13, 2018
In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook, shows new Apple Watch Series 3 product at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. Cook is leaving shareholders in suspense about whether the iPhone maker will use its windfall from a tax cut on overseas profits for a big boost to its quarterly dividend. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is leaving shareholders in suspense about whether the iPhone maker will use its windfall from a tax cut on overseas profits for a big boost to its quarterly dividend.

A stockholder attending Apple's annual meeting Tuesday asked if Apple might double its from the current 63 cents per share.

After joking that his seat suddenly felt hot as he rose from a chair, Cook said Apple's board intends to raise the dividend in April, but he didn't providing specifics.

Investors have been anticipating a substantial increase since Apple announced plans to take advantage of a temporary tax break championed by the President Donald Trump to bring an estimated $245 billion in overseas cash back to the U.S.

