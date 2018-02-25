Alternative to traditional batteries moves a step closer to reality after exciting progress in supercapacitor technology

Lithium-ion batteries could be under threat after the development of polymer materials by the Universities of Surrey and Bristol, along with Superdielectrics Ltd, that could challenge the dominance of these traditional batteries.
Only one year ago, the partners announced scientific results for novel polymer materials that have dielectric properties 1,000 to 10,000 times greater than existing electrolytes (electrical conductors). These stunning scientific findings have now been converted into 'device' scale technical demonstrations.
Researchers from the universities achieved practical capacitance values of up to 4F/cm2 on smooth low-cost metal foil electrodes. Existing supercapacitors on the market typically reach 0.3F/cm2 depending upon complex extended surface electrodes.
More significantly, the researchers managed to achieve results of 11-20F/cm2 when the polymers were used with specially treated stainless-steel electrodes – the details of which are being kept private pending a patent application.
If these values of capacitance can be achieved in production, it could potentially see supercapacitors achieving energy densities of up to 180whr/kg—greater than lithium ion batteries.
Supercapacitors store energy using electrodes and electrolytes and both charge and deliver energy quickly – conventional batteries perform the same task in a much slower, more sustained way. Supercapacitors have the ability to charge and discharge rapidly over very large numbers of cycles. However, because existing supercapacitors have poor energy density per kilogramme (currently around one twentieth of existing battery technology), they have been unable to compete with conventional battery energy storage. Even with this restriction, supercapacitor buses are already being used in China, but the current technology means that they need to stop to be recharged frequently (i.e. at almost every bus-stop).
The team of scientists have been able to test the new materials in two ways:
- By using small single layer cells charged to 1.5 volts for two to five minutes and then run demonstration devices, including a small fan.
- By using a three-cell series stack that is able to be rapidly charged to five volts and operate an LED.
The University of Bristol is going much further by producing a complex series-parallel cell structure in which both the total capacitance and operating voltage can be separately controlled.
Based on these impressive results, Superdielectrics Ltd, the company behind this technology, is now looking to build a research and low volume production centre. If successful in production, the material could not only be used as a battery for future mobile devices, but could also be used in refuelling stations for electric cars.
Dr. Brendan Howlin, Senior Lecturer in Computational Chemistry at the University of Surrey, said: "These results are extremely exciting and it is hard to believe that we have come so far in such a short time. We could be at the start of a new chapter in the technology of low cost electrical energy storage that could shape the future of industry and society for many years to come."
Dr. Donald Highgate, Director of Research for Superdielectrics Ltd and alumnus of the University of Surrey, said: "These exciting results are of particular satisfaction to me because they build upon my work in hydrophilic polymers that has been a major part of my professional life; beginning in the later 1970s with extended wear soft contact lenses, and leading in the period 1990 to 2009, to fuel cells and electrolysers of exceptional efficiency.
"The present work, if it can be translated into production, promises to make rapid charging possible for electric vehicles, as well as offering a much-needed low cost method of storing the transient output from renewable energy systems. Wind, wave and solar energy is available but it is intermittent and, without storage, cannot be relied upon to meet our energy needs. This new work would transform the energy system which underpins our entire way of life – it is the necessary development before we and our children can have a genuinely sustainable, environmentally safe energy supply."
Dr. Ian Hamerton, Reader in Polymers and Composite Materials from the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Bristol, commented: "Following the unveiling of the preliminary results at the first press conference just 14 months ago, the team has worked hard to increase the storage capability of these innovative materials still further. Our foremost challenge is now to translate these scientific findings into robust engineered devices and unlock their revolutionary potential."
Eikka
False. Lithium-ion batteries reach 250 Wh/kg
And a capacitor with an energy density of 180 Wh/kg is a bomb, since the energy is stored electrostatically rather than chemically. The charges can rapidly recombine when the insulator fails.
Here's a 1 Farad 12 Volt capacitor exploding:
https://www.youtu...R58pLmlQ
That's around 144 Joules, or 144 Watt-seconds, which is 0.04 Watt-hours as compared to the 180 Wh
144 Joules is approximately equal in energy to a small caliber pistol shot. Now imagine the release of energy when a capacitor with 5,000 times the energy fails catastrophically. This is why storing very large amounts of energy in capacitors is a very bad idea. Just as bad as trying to design an engine that runs on straight up nitroglyserin.
After reviewing the recent article on physorg about carbon nanotube/graphene electrodes, I'd say supercapacitors are starting to become more and more practical.
Eikka
Bullshit ad-hominems. A capacitor is a capacitor - a modern capacitor is an electrostatic device where two opposite charges are separated by an atomically thin oxide barrier that prevents them from recombining and releasing their energy. Once the barrier is lost, the charges will recombine, because they physically attract each other. A capacitor as an energy storage device is like a wound up spring - the stored energy is in the tension between the charges, literally, as the closer they get to each other the stronger they pull.
There isn't an engineering solution against that without completely changing the principle of operation of the whole device - making it not a capacitor.
Eikka
Eikka
Nope. I'm against bullshit hype. It's not my fault that most of the reporting on new tech tries to spin it as far greater than it actually is.
High energy density capacitors are great in power electronics and some small devices, but they do not replace traditional batteries because of what a capacitor is and how it functions. It would just be insane.
Batteries can get very dramatic as well, but at least there's a limit to their reaction rates. They don't just go BANG, except the lead acid battery which can easily develop hydrogen gas which does go bang and people have been killed because of it.
Eikka
You're just projecting your own boogeymen on me, and then complaining that it doesn't look pretty.
And ad-hominem means attacking the person instead of the argument, which you do. I told you why capacitors are a bad idea, and you just brush that off by claiming that I'm a "rightwingnut" - which is exactly the kind of dishonest bullshit that people do when they don't actually have anything to say, and they just want to shoot the messenger.
Eikka
Same difference. Overcharging increases the voltage to the point where the insulating barrier is lost, which causes a rapid internal discharge, which quickly produces tons of heat and blows out the can.
If you apply just a few volts to the capacitor, it won't do anything. It just charges up to those few volts. They put two car batteries in series to push 24 Volts into an audio amp buffer capacitor which is typically rated for 12-18 Volts max, which makes it short out on the inside.
Eikka
I'm glad we have you as both our judge and jury, and the lawmaker.
Again, you're projecting your own bogeymen on me, because you disagree with me. I must be an evil right-wing nut, because only evil right-wing nuts would say things you don't agree with, therefore all the things I say must be wrong, even if I didn't actually say it, because it's implied.
See how it works with you? You think that because I oppose typical naive left-wing policies for their obvious flaws means that I support the right wing, or that I hate renewable energy because that fits the stereotype you're tilting against.
I don't hate renewable energy. I hate all the bullshit and political abuse and corruption that's going on around it.
Eikka
Same difference. Overcharging causes physical damage - it's just one of the failure mechanisms.
Oh, we're going down this road again.
Argument ad populum. Please do pull out your sockpuppets and spam the board. Waste your time - my arguments stand on their own merit.
That's not how it works, and I don't in general. You lie.
Eikka
Yes. Ad-hominem is directed against a person. "Left wing policy" isn't a person. "Renewable energy" isn't a person, etc.
You're just misusing the term now.
As I deny, you call me a liar. Kafka trial - you've set yourself up as the winner in any case. There is no convincing you because you are projecting.
Eikka
Not every component will outright explode by being subject to an overload. The point was about the rapidness of the reaction, not the fact that the device got destroyed.
Yes it is the same. The insulator gets broken and the capacitor is shorted out internally. Same difference
Chech the thread - I didn't. I did not specify any particular or mechanism of failure. You're just projecting again, which is the main probem with you. You're arguing against yourself.
Eikka
"Left wing policy" isn't a group either. I argue against the policies, not the people making them. Particularily, the naive policies. I have nothing against left wing policies in general, just like I don't have anything against renewable energy or storage technologies in general and in principle, because I don't argue based on labels like you do.
There's no point in continuing this discussion because you're incorrigible.
Eikka
Yes I have, and I stand by that assertion. Supercapacitors can be dangerous in a collision for reasons already mentioned.
True, but irrelevant. I said I argue against naive left wing policies, not "left wingers". You're simply twisting my statement.
You're just ignoring every single point I'm making. You're incorrigible.
Eikka
Apology accepted. I don't see where I backed down from anything.
False. "Electrical damage" IS physical damage, to the insulating barrier inside a capactor, which causes it to physically fail to keep the charges separate. You're just confused, or trying to confuse the matter by switching terms.
That's not how it works. When I say "naive left wing policies", that phrase directs to "naive policies", not "left wing", which was included in this context only because you asserted that my opinions make me a "rightwingnut".
You know that perfectly well. You're just trying to confuse by going off on irrelevant tangents
Eikka
What I said was:
"You think that because I oppose typical naive left-wing policies for their obvious flaws means that I support the right wing"
That wouldn't be calling YOU naive even if "left wing" was left out. You're twisting my words completely!
No, I'm pointing out that you're claiming that making all the bulkheads in a cap fail at the same time is the same as making some of them fail.
You're lying again, @Eikka. As I said, you lie in every post.
Eikka
No I haven't. I simply said that I am not talking about any particular failure mode or mechanism, but about capacitor failure in general. You said: "You're talking about supercaps exploding in cars as a result of collisions ", which I did not mention here in this thread.
It's incredible that you can't even scroll up to check up what the discussion is about before you go off the rails accusing other people of lying.
Again, not something I said.
And, you're making the assertion that the capacitor is constructed in a specific way, and I already addressed that point: if the capacitor is made of multiple small cells, the energy density goes down due to packaging.
Eikka
You may, and you'd be wrong: gasoline isn't in itself capable of explosion, and insulator failure is an inherent failure mode to capacitors which can't be engineered away. Whether by electrical overload or by poking a stick through the capacitor, when the insulator fails, if the capacitor has very high energy density, it goes BANG.
You can mitigate the issue by isolating the capacitor into smaller sections, but the necessary packaging would increase mass and therefore reduce energy density. Which was already said.
Neither did I say so. You're just mixing up different topics there.
Eikka
With such devices, even if you have separating barriers or "bulkheads", as the net energy density of the system is increased - you stuff more energy in a tighter package - these barriers can no longer hold the explosion energy from spreading from capacitor to capacitor, and the whole thing blows up anyways.
It's like, if you have sticks of dynamite - it doesn't matter that you wrap them up individually in paper before you pile them in a box. Even if you dice them up small as sugar cubes - it's still a box full of dynamite. To prevent the potential of a big explosion, you have to add ridiculous amounts of padding between each piece, so that when one goes off the others don't. But then your box gets a whole lot bigger and heavier.
Which is why it's a good idea to store energy in something more inert, rather than in capacitors, or dynamite.
Eikka
Double layer capacitors do have insulating barriers
https://en.wikipe...science)
There's an electrochemical effect happening at the surface of the electrodes that turns the very surface layer into an insulator, which is why these capacitors have high capacitance: the insulating layer is atomically thin. These capacitors have high ESR because of the electrochemical nature of their operation, but once charged up full they too have the potential to release energy suddenly and explosively.
Above a certain threshold voltage the chemical reaction reverses and the barrier is lost. The capacitor starts to leak and heat up, and the more it heats up the faster it leaks, leading to thermal runaway. Having enough energy, it goes bang.