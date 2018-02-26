Alien life in our Solar System? Study hints at Saturn's moon

February 27, 2018
Saturn's moon, the icy orb known as Enceladus, may boast ideal living conditions for single-celled microorganisms known as archaeans, according to a new study

Humanity may need look no further than our own Solar System in the search for alien life, researchers probing one of Saturn's moons said Tuesday.

The icy orb known as Enceladus may boast ideal living conditions for single-celled microorganisms known as archaeans found in some of the most extreme environments on Earth, they reported in the science journal Nature Communications.

A methanogenic (methane-producing) archaean called Methanothermococcus okinawensis thrived in laboratory conditions mimicking those thought to exist on Saturn's satellite, the team said.

On Earth, this type of archaean is found at very hot temperatures near deep-sea hydrothermal vents, and converts and hydrogen gas into methane.

Traces of methane were previously detected in vapour emanating from cracks in Enceladus' surface.

"We conclude that some of the CH4 (methane) detected in the plume of Enceladus might, in principle, be produced by methanogens," the researchers in Germany and Austria wrote.

They also calculated that sufficient hydrogen to support such microbes could be produced by geochemical processes in Enceladus' rocky core.

The authors had set out to test the hypothesis that conditions on the satellite may be good for hosting methanogenic archaea.

Previous research has suggested that Enceladus sports an ocean of liquid water—a key ingredient for life—beneath its icy surface

The data, based purely on laboratory study, showed this "could be" so, said Simon Rittmann of the University of Vienna who co-authored the scientific paper.

But the results provide "no evidence for possible extraterrestrial life," he underlined to AFP.

"Our study only concerns microorganisms. I would like to avoid any speculation about intelligent life," he said.

Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun, separated from Earth only by Mars and Jupiter.

It has dozens of moons.

Previous research suggested that Enceladus sports an ocean of liquid water—a key ingredient for life—beneath its icy surface.

The moon is also thought to contain compounds such as methane, carbon dioxide, and ammonia, and its south pole sports hydrothermal activity—a combination of traits that makes it a key target in the search for extra-terrestrial life.

Further research is needed to exclude the possibility that Enceladus' may come from non-biological, geochemical processes, the authors said.

gkam
1 / 5 (2) 7 hours ago
Aliens? If they are in our Solar System, are they aliens?
sirdumpalot
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Better yet, if Enceladus is a barren rock, can we send some bacteria there for lolz?
someone11235813
not rated yet 2 hours ago
It is interesting that the article does not speculate whether if life were to be found in our Solar system whether it may be an independent evolution, because this is the key point. Further it's a long bow to draw to suggest that because an organism can 'thrive' elsewhere that it suggests that it can 'form' there.
F1-Guy
not rated yet 53 minutes ago
All of the chatter and focus on 'colonizing Mars' is concerning. Humans are a 100 years away from any such colonization. In 15-20 years, a one-way trip or even land, explore and return trip IE: the moon missions while very satisfying to our egos and sense of adventure, produce what? We simply watch too many sci-fi movies. With little atmosphere or magnetosphere, there is just no long-term support for human life on Mars. Radiation with no magnetosphere to redirect alone over time puts the idea to rest. Instead of focusing on a fairy-tale, why not take the research funding and the tech being developed and put advanced robotics with large-scale drilling and other capability on the surface of the several candidate moons and planets that might have liquid water and some form of life? Would it not be more of a scientific accomplishment to discover alien life and further, to study it and learn more about how life forms and what the sources are than to have a picture of men on Mars?

