From anteaters to zebras: London Zoo counts its creatures

February 7, 2018
From aardvarks to zebras: London Zoo counts its creatures
A zookeeper poses with Humboldt penguins during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Gibbons Jimmy and Yoda, Max the Eurasian eagle owl and Bhanu the lion have stood up to be counted as London Zoo conducts its annual audit of creatures big and small.

Zookeepers tallied 19,289 animals in the annual count of every mammal, bird, reptile, fish, amphibian and insect at the famous zoo.

The penguins, at least, made it easy Wednesday, lining up flipper to flipper. Some concessions are made. Ants, for example, are counted en masse.

This year's event was delayed after a fire just before Christmas that killed four meerkats and an aardvark.

But Mark Haben of the Zoological Society of London says the count "brought everyone together and really allowed us all to support each other, and really focus on our animal breeding for this year."

A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

A staff member poses behind a moon jellyfish tank during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Lionesses stand next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A lioness stands next to a sign placed in their in enclosure during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A zookeeper poses with Max the Eurasian eagle owl during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Bhanu the lion stands in his enclosure during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A zookeeper poses with lemurs during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A zookeeper poses with squirrel monkeys during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Humboldt penguins swim in their enclosure during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A zookeeper poses with Humboldt penguins during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A zookeeper poses near an underwater viewing window with Humboldt penguins during a photocall to publicize the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A zookeeper poses with Humboldt penguin during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A zookeeper poses by an underwater viewing window with Humboldt penguins during a photocall to publicise the annual stock-take at London Zoo in London, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

