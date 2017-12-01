Webb Telescope's Houston highlights

January 10, 2018 by Eric Villard, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Webb Telescope's Houston highlights
Engineers posed by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shortly after it emerged from Chamber A at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 1, 2017. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

With NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's approximately nine-month stay in Texas coming to an end, now is a good time to reflect on the memories it made in the Lone Star State. NASA has created a timelapse video that chronicles Webb's time at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

James Webb Space Telescope, or Webb, is the agency's upcoming infrared space observatory, which will launch in 2019. It spent much of 2017 at Johnson, where it underwent critical inside Chamber A, a massive thermal vacuum at the center.

Webb arrived at Johnson in May 2017, inside a massive, specially designed shipping container called the Space Telescope Transporter for Air, Road and Sea (STTARS). Upon its arrival, engineers moved STTARS into the Chamber A cleanroom and carefully unpacked the telescope's combined optical element and science instruments from it.

In June 2017, engineers deployed Webb's primary mirror wings and secondary mirror tripod, which is the same configuration the optical element will have when it deploys in space. The engineers then loaded Webb on a platform designed to hold the telescope inside Chamber A, and slowly and deliberately moved Webb inside the chamber along a set of rails. Even with the chamber's 40-foot (12.2-meter) diameter entrance, the fully extended secondary mirror tripod made it a tight fit for Webb.

GIF of secondary mirror squeezing below top of Chamber A entrance. Credit: Michael P. Menzel

On July 10, Chamber A's colossal door closed, signaling the beginning of cryogenic testing. During approximately 100 days in the chamber, scientists and engineers at Johnson put Webb through a series of tests designed to ensure the telescope functioned as expected in an extremely cold, airless environment akin to that of space.

Before cooling the chamber, engineers removed the air from it, which took about a week. On July 20, engineers began to bring the chamber, the telescope, and the telescope's science instruments down to cryogenic temperatures—a process that took about 30 days. Webb remained at "cryo-stable" temperatures for about another 30 days, and on Sept. 27, the engineers began to warm the chamber back to ambient conditions (near room temperature), before pumping the air back into it and unsealing the door.

Webb emerged from Chamber A on Dec. 1, riding out on the same rail system that carried it in.

Secondary mirror squeezing below top of Chamber A entrance. Credit: Michael P. Menzel

The gamut of tests Webb has endured so far ensure it will safely reach its orbit at Earth's second Lagrange point (L2) and be able to successfully perform its science mission. In early 2017, Webb underwent vibration and acoustic testing at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, which showed the telescope will survive the rigors of launch. Among the tests performed on Webb inside Chamber A was an important alignment check of the 's 18 segments, to make sure all of the gold-plated, hexagonal segments acted like a single, monolithic mirror in a -like environment. This test also showed Webb's science instruments were properly aligned with its mirrors and could detect simulated "starlight" within the chamber.

Webb's combined and optics next journey to Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in Redondo Beach, California, where they will be integrated with the spacecraft element, which is the combined sunshield and spacecraft bus. Together, the pieces form the complete James Webb Space Telescope observatory.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier infrared of the next decade. A barrier-breaking mission for engineers and astronomers, Webb will solve mysteries of our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. Webb is an international program led by NASA with its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Explore further: NASA's Webb telescope emerges from Chamber A

Related Stories

NASA's Webb telescope emerges from Chamber A

December 1, 2017

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, or Webb, emerged from Chamber A at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 1 to prepare for its upcoming move to California.

Image: Webb Telescope's 'silver and gold decorations'

December 22, 2017

Webb telescope, or Webb, is NASA's upcoming infrared space observatory, which will launch in 2019. The two photos that compose this image highlight two important achievements Webb had in the latter part of 2017.

Recommended for you

Black hole breakthrough: New insight into mysterious jets

January 10, 2018

Through first-of-their-kind supercomputer simulations, researchers, including a Northwestern University professor, have gained new insight into one of the most mysterious phenomena in modern astronomy: the behavior of relativistic ...

NASA's newly renamed Swift Mission spies a comet slowdown

January 10, 2018

Observations by NASA's Swift spacecraft, now renamed the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory after the mission's late principal investigator, have captured an unprecedented change in the rotation of a comet. Images taken in May ...

Astronomers detect 'whirlpool' movement in earliest galaxies

January 10, 2018

Astronomers have looked back to a time soon after the Big Bang, and have discovered swirling gas in some of the earliest galaxies to have formed in the Universe. These 'newborns' - observed as they appeared nearly 13 billion ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.