Walmart getting into the e-book market, an Amazon strength

January 26, 2018 by Anne D'innocenzio

Walmart is planning to sell e-books and audiobooks, its latest effort to encroach on an area of Amazon strength.

The nation's largest retailer said Thursday it has struck a deal to use Tokyo-based Rakuten Inc.'s e-reading service called Kobo to sell e-books and as well as offer e-readers in Walmart stores and online in the U.S. later this year.

The content will be accessible through a Walmart-Kobo app on both Apple and Android devices. Kobo offers nearly 6 million titles from thousands of publishers.

As part of its alliance with Rakuten, which is Japan's largest e-commerce company, Walmart will also launch a new online grocery delivery service in that country, starting in the third quarter.

