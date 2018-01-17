January 17, 2018

Sweat torso to become international standard

by Andrea Six, Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology

Sweat torso to become international standard
Empa's sweat torso ejects precisely defined quantities of liquid through a large number of small nozzles during the experiments. Credit: Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology

Empa's sweat torso now meets the ISO standard. How protective clothing affects the human body can be investigated in future with Empa's torso in a standardized way.

If a firefighter enters a burning building in full gear, the heat of the fire must not harm him. Appropriate protects the wearer from burns, but at the same time it must enable him/her to compensate for the high ambient temperatures by sweating. The human skin produces around two liters of sweat per hour under these extreme conditions. However, if the evaporated sweat accumulates inside the clothing, this will jeopardize the cooling effect. At the same time, the clothing protects the wearer less effectively due to the increased thermal conductivity of the trapped water vapor. Clothing for such extreme applications must thus transport liquid from the inside to the outside in a particularly efficient manner.

But how can we find out whether or not a firefighter's jacket supports the physiological needs of the wearer? The torso developed by Empa researchers in St. Gallen some time ago provides precise data that can be used to record for protective clothing. The column-like apparatus is located in a climatic chamber, which can simulate various stressful situations for the by varying room temperature and humidity. Depending on the question, the torso ejects precisely defined quantities of liquid through a large number of small nozzles during the experiments.

If the torso now wears a protective jacket to be tested, it is possible to predict exactly how the clothing will affect the wearer – without having to send a firefighter into a burning house. The more moisture accumulates inside the garment, the worse the result will be. The method developed at Empa will become an ISO standard of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) this spring. This means that, for the first time, a standardized assessment of the physiological effects of protective clothing on the human will now be available. Due to the new standard, quality classes can be created for of this kind, which can then be adopted as product standards in the trade.

Provided by Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology

Citation: Sweat torso to become international standard (2018, January 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-torso-international-standard.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Exercise safely when the weather outside is frightful
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)