Subtle changes in chemical structure can affect drug toxicity

January 15, 2018, National University of Singapore
Subtle changes in chemical structure can affect drug toxicity
Derivatives of lumiracoxib were synthesised to understand the contribution of different chemical groups to toxicity. The compounds were tested in human liver cells, and also with and without the presence of glutathione (GSH, an anti-oxidant), in human liver microsomes (HLMs). Changes to compound stability (via formation of oxidised products, -OH), chemical reactivity, and metabolite formation were observed and they allude to the mechanism for causing toxicity. Credit: Ho Han Kiat, published in Chemical Research in Toxicology, 2016.

NUS pharmaceutical scientists have discovered the mechanisms involved when small chemical modifications to certain pharmaceutical drugs may cause harm instead of improving treatment.

The process of design to improve therapeutic activities involves making small changes to drug molecules. However, it is a less known fact that the same alterations may worsen drug toxicities as an unintended effect. This means that these drugs, modified to enhance treatment, may instead be undesirable for the patient.

A research team led by Prof HO Han Kiat from the Department of Pharmacy, NUS has discovered the mechanisms involved when minor chemical modifications such as a single substitution of a small halogen or alkyl group (functional groups in chemical structures) of pharmaceutical drugs alters the profile of the drugs. Chemical modifications can cause the drug to have both beneficial and adverse effects on patients. In certain situations, these two effects can be dissociated from each other. By understanding the specific mechanisms contributing to the toxicity, pharmaceutical scientists can modify the chemical structure so as to develop drugs which are more effective and safe.

Using in vitro experiments with human , the team found that minor chemical modifications can affect the stability of drug compounds as these alter the generation of reactive metabolites. Many of the resulting metabolites may disrupt the usual functions of proteins, DNAs and other biological molecules.

Subtle changes in chemical structure can affect drug toxicity
Prof Ho Han Kiat with his research team investigating the mechanisms involved when small chemical modifications are made to pharmaceutical drugs. Credit: National University of Singapore

As part of the research, the team used a pair of anti-inflammatory drugs, diclofenac and lumiracoxib, that differ minimally in terms of structure, but exhibit profound differences in terms of toxicity. Diclofenac is a relatively safe painkiller still in wide usage today, while lumiracoxib has been withdrawn from the market due to severe liver toxicity. Many other compounds with small chemical changes were also synthesised and evaluated for their potential to cause toxicity and how they may be metabolised differently in liver cells.

Prof Ho said, "The research findings show that it is important to examine the potential toxicological impact when making minor chemical changes to . It also provides a methodology to guide future work in other compounds."

Explore further: Gut bacteria influences drug-induced liver injury

More information: Yi Yun Pang et al. Phase I Metabolic Stability and Electrophilic Reactivity of 2-Phenylaminophenylacetic Acid Derived Compounds, Chemical Research in Toxicology (2016). DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemrestox.6b00042

Yi Yun Pang et al. Structure–toxicity relationship and structure–activity relationship study of 2-phenylaminophenylacetic acid derived compounds, Food and Chemical Toxicology (2014). DOI: 10.1016/j.fct.2014.06.013

Related Stories

Gut bacteria influences drug-induced liver injury

September 11, 2017

Pharmaceutical drugs are broken down by enzymes in the liver into their metabolites, which are subsequently excreted in the faeces and urine. Drugs can also undergo chemical reactions mediated by bacteria within the gut, ...

Cell-derived drug delivery systems

December 4, 2017

NUS pharmaceutical scientists have developed a cost-effective method to produce cell-derived nanovesicles (CDNs) for bio-inspired drug delivery applications.

Recommended for you

Fast-moving electrons create current in organic solar cells

January 12, 2018

Researchers at Purdue University have identified the mechanism that allows organic solar cells to create a charge, solving a longstanding puzzle in physics, according to a paper published Friday (Jan. 12) in the journal Science ...

Super-adsorbent MOF captures twice its weight in water

January 11, 2018

Material chemists in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have developed a superporous solid made up of a patchwork of metal ions and organic linkers (a metal-organic framework, or MOF) that can suck up to 200% of its own weight in ...

Researchers report first 3-D structure of DHHC enzymes

January 11, 2018

The first three-dimensional structure of DHHC proteins—enzymes involved in many cellular processes, including cancer—explains how they function and may offer a blueprint for designing therapeutic drugs. Researchers have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.