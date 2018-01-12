Shale gas is one of the least sustainable ways to produce electricity, research finds

January 15, 2018, University of Manchester
Shale gas
Shale gas is one of least sustainable options for producing electricity, according to new research from The University of Manchester.

Taking into account a range of sustainability aspects and assuming that they are all equally important, the research found that overall ranks seventh out of nine electricity options. The study also found that:

  • Shale gas ranks between the fourth and eighth relative to other electricity options
  • To become the most sustainable option, large improvements would be needed
  • This includes a 329-fold reduction in environmental impacts and a 16-fold increase in employment
  • An electricity mix with less rather than more shale gas is more sustainable

The major study, which is the first of its kind, considered environmental, economic and social sustainability of shale gas in the UK and compared it to other electricity generating options. These were coal, nuclear, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), solar photovoltaics (PV), wind, hydro and biomass.

The study, published in Science of The Total Environment, compared shale gas and the other electricity options against 18 sustainability indicators. Of these, 11 were environmental, three economic and four social. Examples of the indicators considered include , environmental pollution, costs of electricity, creation of jobs and public perceptions.

The Government believes shale gas has the potential to provide the UK with greater energy security, growth and jobs. And it is "encouraging safe and environmentally sound exploration to determine this potential".

But the researchers found that for shale gas to be considered as sustainable as the best options, such as wind and solar PV, huge improvements would be needed.

This includes a 329-fold reduction in environmental impacts and 16 times higher employment in the sector.

The environmental and social sustainability of shale gas would also need to improve by up to a 100 times for it to compete with domestic and imported LNG.

Prof. Adisa Azapagic, from the School of Chemical Engineering & Analytical Science, says: 'Many countries are considering exploitation of shale gas but its overall sustainability is disputed. Previous studies focused mainly on environmental aspects of shale gas, largely in the US, with scant information on socio-economic aspects.

'To address this knowledge gap our research, for the first time, looks not only at the environmental impacts but the economic and social aspects of shale gas as well. This enables us to evaluate its overall sustainability rather than focusing on single issues, such as water pollution, traffic and noise, which have dominated the debate on shale gas so far.'

Whilst the current Government and industry are keen to develop shale gas, Scotland has banned fracking and in the rest of the UK there is strong opposition. This comes from numerous stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), local residents and activists across the country.

The impacts on the environment from fracking are the main argument against the exploitation of shale gas. But its supporters highlight improved national and economic development as key benefits.

Prof. Azapagic, Professor of Sustainable Chemical Engineering, added: 'The results of this study clearly show that, assuming equal importance of the environmental, economic and social aspects, shale gas ranks seventh out of the nine electricity options, which means most other options for electricity generation are more sustainable.

'The results also suggest that any future mix would be more sustainable with a lower rather than a higher share of shale gas.'

The research team say these results can now help inform UK policy makers, industry, NGOs and consumers. They will also be of interest to other countries considering exploitation of shale gas.

Benni
2 / 5 (4) 6 hours ago
When GE can find a way to keep wind turbines from freezing up in the dead middle of winter just when we need them most, then maybe I'll give your criticism about shale gas some serious thought, otherwise stop talking stupid.
greenonions1
3 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
Nordex's Anti-Icing System consists of an ice sensor mounted on a nacelle and heating devices built into turbine blades. The sensor continuously monitors conditions and, if an icing event appears likely, the blade's heating elements are automatically activated. There is no requirement to stop or reduce turbine operation while the anti-icing system is at work
From - https://www.windp...-blades/
Thorium Boy
2.3 / 5 (3) 5 hours ago
So New York refused to allowing fracking. But thought nothing of using fracked fuel from N. Dakota. Now, New York is suing oil companies. When does New York fully give up the use of fossil fuels? Or are they the usual democrat hypocrites?
Benni
2.3 / 5 (3) 5 hours ago
Nordex's Anti-Icing System consists of an ice sensor mounted on a nacelle and heating devices built into turbine blades. The sensor continuously monitors conditions and, if an icing event appears likely, the blade's heating elements are automatically activated. There is no requirement to stop or reduce turbine operation while the anti-icing system is at work


Greeno.....the anti-icing system does not work very well, & when it is working it requires a huge chunk of the output energy to be diverted back to the turbine to keep the lubricants from turning back into jelly. I know way more than you as to what these systems can tolerate in extreme cold.....try not pretending to be smarter than this Nuclear/Electrical Engineer, you can't cut it.
MR166
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
"This includes a 329-fold reduction in environmental impacts and a 16-fold increase in employment"

How does raising employment increase the sustainability of an electric power source? Making power more expensive does not help society.
ThomasQuinn
not rated yet 2 hours ago
try not pretending to be smarter than this Nuclear/Electrical Engineer, you can't cut it.


If you'd be half as smart as you think you are, you'd be three times as smart as you actually are. In the field of arrogance, however, you have few serious competitors for the title.
Parsec
not rated yet 1 hour ago
The results determined by the study were at least partially determined by the weights the studies authors assigned to each energy production type. While some are pure metrics and easy to compare, others seem designed (social impact?) to allow the authors to insert fudge factors to get any numbers they wanted to.

So in this particular case I just do not trust the study to produce anything productive.

