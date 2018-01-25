Scientists pioneer use of deep learning for real-time gravitational wave discovery

January 26, 2018, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Scientists pioneer use of deep learning for real-time gravitational wave discovery
Blue Waters numerical relativity simulation of two colliding black holes with the open source, numerical relativity software, the Einstein Toolkit. Authors: R. Haas and E. Huerta (NCSA/University of Illinois); Visualization: R. Haas.

Scientists at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), located at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, have pioneered the use of GPU-accelerated deep learning for rapid detection and characterization of gravitational waves. This new approach will enable astronomers to study gravitational waves using minimal computational resources, reducing time to discovery and increasing the scientific reach of gravitational wave astrophysics. This innovative research was recently published in Physics Letters B.

Combining deep learning algorithms, numerical relativity simulations of black hole mergers—obtained with the Einstein Toolkit run on the Blue Waters supercomputer—and data from the LIGO Open Science Center, NCSA Gravity Group researchers Daniel George and Eliu Huerta produced Deep Filtering, an end-to-end time-series signal processing method. Deep Filtering achieves similar sensitivities and lower errors compared to established algorithms, while being far more computationally efficient and more resilient to noise anomalies. The method allows faster than real-time processing of in LIGO's raw data, and also enables new physics, since it can detect new classes of gravitational wave sources that may go unnoticed with existing detection algorithms. George and Huerta are extending this method to identify in real-time electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational wave events in future LSST data.

NCSA's Gravity Group leveraged NCSA resources from its Innovative Systems Laboratory, NCSA's Blue Waters supercomputer, and collaborated with talented interdisciplinary staff at the University of Illinois. Also critical to this research were the GPUs (Tesla P100 and DGX-1) provided by NVIDIA, which enabled an accelerated training of neural networks. Wolfram Research also played an important role, as the Wolfram Language was used in creating this framework for deep learning.

George and Huerta worked with NVIDIA and Wolfram researchers to create this demo to visualize the architecture of Deep Filtering, and to get insights into its neuronal activity during the detection and characterization of real gravitational wave events. This demo highlights all the components of Deep Filtering, exhibiting its detection sensitivity and computational performance.

Explore further: Black hole pair born inside a dying star?

More information: Daniel George et al. Deep learning for real-time gravitational wave detection and parameter estimation: Results with advanced LIGO data, Physics Letters B (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.physletb.2017.12.053

Related Stories

Black hole pair born inside a dying star?

December 19, 2017

Far from earth, two black holes orbit around each other, propagating waves that bend time and space. The existence of such waves—gravitational waves—was first predicted by Albert Einstein over a century ago on the basis ...

New gravitational wave data analysis now underway

September 21, 2017

Penn State LIGO physicists are members of the LIGO-Virgo collaboration to detect and characterize gravitational waves. The collaboration now is completing a very exciting Second Observing Run that is drawing to a close on ...

Gravitational waves measure the universe

January 8, 2018

The direct detection of gravitational waves from at least five sources during the past two years offers spectacular confirmation of Einstein's model of gravity and space-time. Modeling of these events has also provided information ...

Gravitational waves: Why the fuss?

October 16, 2017

Great excitement rippled through the physics world Monday at news of the first-ever detection of two ultra-dense neutron stars converging in a violent smashup.

Recommended for you

X-ray experiments suggest high tunability of 2-D material

January 26, 2018

To see what is driving the exotic behavior in some atomically thin - or 2-D - materials, and find out what happens when they are stacked like Lego bricks in different combinations with other ultrathin materials, scientists ...

Quantum cocktail provides insights on memory control

January 26, 2018

Experiments based on atoms in a shaken artificial crystal made of light offer novel insight into the physics of quantum many-body systems, which might help in the development of future data-storage technologies.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 2 hours ago
When do we learn how to fold space? I'm getting the popcorn, sounds like great SciFi!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.