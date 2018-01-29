Plotting the path of plant pathogens

January 30, 2018 by Talia Ogliore, Washington University in St. Louis
Plotting the path of plant pathogens
Researchers identified a novel enzyme that P. syringae strain DC3000 uses to synthesize auxin. Credit: Soon Goo Lee, Washington University

In a sneak attack, some pathogenic microbes manipulate plant hormones to gain access to their hosts undetected. Biologists at Washington University in St. Louis have exposed one such interloper by characterizing the unique biochemical pathway it uses to synthesize auxin, a central hormone in plant development.

In a paper published in the Jan. 12 issue of PLOS Pathogens, the research team showed how one pathogen, Pseudomonas syringae, leverages auxin to suppress its host's defenses and promote colonization and disease development. The bad bacteria infects a wide variety of plants, causing leaf-spotting blemishes, and is a familiar scourge to tomato farmers.

Auxin controls a range of responses in plants, including cell and tissue growth and normal development. Scientists have long recognized that microbes are able to make their own version of auxin, but the role of pathogen-derived auxin in promoting disease is not well understood.

Kunkel

"The pathogen is producing an important compound that the plant already makes, but too much of a good thing ends up not being good for the plant," said Barbara Kunkel, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences. "Our data suggest that the additional auxin is shifting or re-directing the response of the host in a way that favors growth of the pathogen inside the leaf tissue."

Researchers in Kunkel's molecular genetics lab identified a novel enzyme that P. syringae strain DC3000 uses to synthesize auxin. Then they tapped biochemist Joseph Jez, professor of biology, and his postdoctoral fellow Soon Goo Lee to help characterize the enzyme biochemically, and map the enzyme's 3-D structure. They also modified the bacteria to disable its auxin-producing enzyme, and tested that mutant bacteria's ability to spread disease without its secret weapon.

Their findings suggest that auxin produced by the pathogen promotes the pathogen's ability to extend its reach in plant tissue, thus increasing the severity of the disease symptoms on infected .

"Plants have evolved a finely tuned balance of defense signalling pathways, controlled by different hormones," Kunkel said. "Interestingly, dampens the salicylic acid-mediated defense response. In effect, it turns down the strength of this response slightly, enough to allow the pathogen to grow to higher levels than it normally does."

The new insight opens the door for the development of new control strategies that could one day stop the pathogen in its path.

Explore further: Lab-made hormone may reveal secret lives of plants

More information: Sheri A. McClerklin et al. Indole-3-acetaldehyde dehydrogenase-dependent auxin synthesis contributes to virulence of Pseudomonas syringae strain DC3000, PLOS Pathogens (2018). DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1006811

Related Stories

Single enzyme controls two plant hormones

November 23, 2016

Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis isolated an enzyme that controls the levels of two plant hormones simultaneously, linking the molecular pathways for growth and defense.

Auxin drives leaf flattening

September 26, 2017

The vast majority of higher plants use leaves to harvest solar energy. A common feature of leaves is their flat blades. Scientists from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology in Beijing have discovered that the ...

A new regulator of vesicle trafficking in plants

December 28, 2017

A protein that transports the simple chemical choline plays a major role in vesicle trafficking, ion homeostasis, and growth and development in plants, according to two new studies publishing 28 December in the open-access ...

Biologists solve plant hormone enigma

July 6, 2006

Gardeners and farmers have used the plant hormone auxin for decades and now U.S. scientists have found how plants produce and distribute the hormone.

Recommended for you

Naked mole rat found to defy Gompertz's mortality law

January 30, 2018

A team of researchers at Google-owned Calico Life Sciences LLC has found that the naked mole rat defies Gompertz's mortality law. In their paper published in eLife, the group describes their study of the unusual-looking rodent ...

Scientists image molecules vital for gene regulation

January 30, 2018

All the trillions of cells in our body share the same genetic information and are derived from a single, fertilized egg. When this initial cell multiplies during fetal development, its daughter cells become more and more ...

Why roosters don't go deaf from their own loud crowing

January 30, 2018

A team of researchers with the University of Antwerp and the University of Ghent, both in Belgium, has uncovered the means by which roosters prevent themselves from going deaf due to their own loud crowing. In their paper ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.