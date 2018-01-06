Smoking iPhone battery forces evacuation at Zurich store

January 9, 2018

An overheated and smoking iPhone battery forced the evacuation of about 50 people from an Apple Store in Zurich on Tuesday and left an employee slightly injured, police said.

Staff at the store near Zurich's central train station called police after noticing the smoke and sprinkled the battery with quartz powder, a statement from police in the Swiss city said.

"The staff responded well and correctly," police said.

"A shop assistant sustained minor burns while removing the battery that overheated," the statement continued, adding that seven others received but did not need to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Institute were studying the battery to determine the cause of the incident, said.

Explore further: Apple confirms: Your iPhone does get slower with age

Related Stories

Mexican police issue 'ransom ware' virus warning

April 10, 2014

Police in Mexico City have issued a warning about a new type of "ransom ware" virus that can take over computers' cameras and make the user think they are under surveillance.

Phone app allows US users to film police activity

July 7, 2012

A US civil rights advocacy group has launched a free mobile phone application that allows users to record police activity discreetly, saying it will help boost police force accountability.

Recommended for you

Robot duck's aim: Helps kids with cancer via power of play

January 8, 2018

A plush, robotic duck may soon become a fixture in the world of children who have cancer—a social robot that can be silly, happy, angry, scared or sick just like them, and help them cope creatively with their illness through ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Nik_2213
not rated yet 1 hour ago
"...sprinkled the battery with quartz powder..."
A bucket of sand ??

Now, will they have the wit to send out for fire-resistant gloves ??

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.