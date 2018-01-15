Interstellar fullerenes may help find solutions for earthly matters

January 30, 2018, Kazan Federal University
Interstellar fullerenes may help find solutions for earthly matters
Credit: Kazan Federal University

Fullerenes were first discovered by Harry Kroto in the 1970s, for which he and his colleagues received a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Recently, fullerenes have been detected in the stellar winds of red giants and in the interstellar medium.

Fullerenes are potent antioxidants and are used in antiviral medications. In particular, fullerenes with anti-HIV properties have been discovered. They are also used as semiconductors, even . Currently, they are synthesized in near-gram quantities. One of the more popular production methods is the graphite electrode arc process. Researchers hypothesize that in deep vacuum conditions with low density, fullerenes are created in other, as yet unknown ways.

A group of astronomers is currently engaged in studies of fullerenes in the interstellar medium. Together, they have contributed to a recent paper in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The nearest interstellar clouds with confirmed are about 1,000 light-years away from Earth. Electromagnetic spectra of 19 distant stars were provided by the VLT telescope in Chile, one of the largest in the world. The authors found fullerenes which left detectable absorption lines in certain frequencies.

Dr. Vladislav Shimansky says, "We know which frequencies have lines of fullerenes, but the main difficulty is to separate the spectrum from the star spectrum. We can obtain fullerene lines by subtracting star spectra from the existing spectrum, a complicated process. Firstly, we discovered some parameters of stars, and some of these are unique objects. We compare fullerene-bearing clouds with non-fullerene clouds to find out which environmental parameters capacitate the formation of such molecules. In our research, we found that in some clouds the molecules are in an excited state, and in some they are not. This leads us to believe that the ways of their formation are different."

Explore further: Physicists unravel mystery of stable fullerenes

More information: G. A. Galazutdinov et al, C60+– looking for the bucky-ball in interstellar space, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2016). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stw2948

Related Stories

Physicists unravel mystery of stable fullerenes

January 15, 2018

Scientists at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (Russia) have explained the stability of nitrogen-doped fullerenes, which makes their industrial production and application easier. The article was published in ...

New world record for fullerene-free polymer solar cells

April 19, 2016

Polymer solar cells can be even cheaper and more reliable thanks to a breakthrough by scientists at Linköping University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). This work is about avoiding costly and unstable fullerenes.

A sponge-like molecular cage for purification of fullerenes

December 15, 2014

A work in Nature Communications presents a supramolecular nanocage which encapsulates fullerenes of different sizes and allows the extraction of pure C60 and C70 through a washing-based strategy. The work was coordinated ...

Has graphene been detected in space?

August 11, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- A team of astronomers, using the Spitzer Space Telescope, have reported the first extragalactic detection of the C70 fullerene molecule, and the possible detection of planar C24 ("a piece of graphene") in ...

Recommended for you

Deuterated formaldehyde detected in protostar HH 212

January 30, 2018

Using the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, a team of researchers has detected the emission of deuterated formaldehyde (HDCO) from the hot inner region of the protostar HH 212. The finding, reported January ...

Cluster measures turbulence in Earth's magnetic environment

January 30, 2018

For the first time, scientists have estimated how much energy is transferred from large to small scales within the magnetosheath, the boundary region between the solar wind and the magnetic bubble that protects our planet. ...

Astrochemists reveal the magnetic secrets of methanol

January 30, 2018

A team of scientists, led by Boy Lankhaar at Chalmers University of Technology, has solved an important puzzle in astrochemistry—how to measure magnetic fields in space using methanol, the simplest form of alcohol. Their ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.