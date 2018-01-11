January 11, 2018

India's TCS records 3.6% decline in quarterly profits

India's biggest IT sourcing firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly earnings due to falling demand for its banking and financial services.

The software giant said net profit for the three months to December 31 fell to 65.31 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) from 67.78 billion rupees a year earlier.

A Bloomberg survey of 19 analysts had forecast the Mumbai-based company would reduce its earnings to 65.52 billion rupees.

However, TCS chief Rajesh Gopinathan said the was well placed for stronger growth ahead after the company bagged a $2.25 billion outsourcing contract from television rating measurement firm Nielsen.

India's $150-billion IT sector has long been one of its flagship industries but is facing upheaval in the face of automation, a failure to keep up with new technologies and US President Donald Trump's threat to clamp down on visas.

The sector has made India a top business destination by offering software development and information technology, engineering and design and other services.

TCS reported quarterly revenue of 309.04 billion rupees. The firms's shares fell by nearly one percent in the closing hours of trade.

Rival Infosys is due to release its quarterly results on Friday.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: India's TCS records 3.6% decline in quarterly profits (2018, January 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-india-tcs-decline-quarterly-profits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

India's TCS profits fall amid weak growth in retail, banking
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)