January 16, 2018

Guru-turned-entrepreneur targets India's online market

Baba Ramdev, the popular yoga guru-turned-entrepreneur behind one of India's biggest brands, said Tuesday he was tying up with Amazon to target the country's $1 billion online market for consumer goods.

Ramdev built up a huge following through his TV show before launching the Patanjali of products, which range from toothpaste to cooking oil and cosmetics.

Patanjali now rivals major international brands in India thanks to its low prices and home-grown credentials, but currently sells mainly through bricks-and-mortar shops.

Now it is tying up with a range of online retailers including Flipkart, Paytm and BigBasket as well as Amazon after a successful trial.

"The online mechanism is especially aimed at youngsters who want speed and comfort when it comes to shopping," the yoga tycoon told journalists in Delhi.

The company has to double its turnover in the current financial year to $3 billion.

Ramdev, whose long beard and flowing saffron-coloured robes make him an incongruous figure in the world of big business, is a huge celebrity in India.

He claims to live a simple life despite his riches and says all his profits go to charity. He has also denied past allegations of tax evasion.

"I have no dreams of personal wealth and prosperity. We are a not-for-profit company," he said on Tuesday.

"We will invest each and every rupee that we make in charity."

India had 60 million online shoppers in 2016, a figure that will rise by more than 50 percent by 2026, according to a report by Morgan Stanley.

"As India's largest online marketplace, we are focused on enabling home-grown brands to get online and engage with millions of customers," said Manish Tiwary, a vice-president at Amazon India.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Guru-turned-entrepreneur targets India's online market (2018, January 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-guru-turned-entrepreneur-india-online.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amazon launches online shopping site in India
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)