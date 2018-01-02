Global network of 1000 stations needed to build an Earth observatory

January 4, 2018, University of Helsinki
We need one global network of 1000 stations to build an Earth observatory
Credit: University of Helsinki

Environmental challenges, climate change, water and food security and urban air pollution are all interlinked, yet each is studied separately. This is not a sustainable situation, for anybody anymore. To tackle this, professor Markku Kulmala calls for a continuous, comprehensive monitoring of interactions between the planet's surface and atmosphere in his article "Build a global Earth observatory," published in Nature, January 4, 2018.

In his article, he refers to his long experience of collecting . He has built a station called SMEAR II (Station for Measuring Ecosystem-Atmosphere Relationships, http://www.atm.helsinki.fi/SMEAR/), in the boreal forests of Finland showing how a rounded set of environmental measurements can be obtained.

The report calls for a global Earth observatory consisting of 1,000 or more well-equipped ground stations around the world that track environments and key ecosystems fully and continuously. Data from these stations would be linked to data from satellite-based remote sensing, laboratory experiments and computer models accordingly.

"Incomplete coverage from ground stations is the main limit to observations of Earth's conditions. Satellites can continuously monitor compounds such as CO2, ozone and aerosols, almost planet-wide. But they cannot resolve processes or fluxes, or trace the hundreds more compounds of interest. Satellite data must be 'ground-truthed'," professor Kulmala says.

This global observatory of 1,000 super-stations needs to be established soon, within 10 to 15 years. "The costs would be around €10 million (US$11.8 million) to €20 million per station, which can be compared to the building costs of the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland, or that of US President Donald Trump's proposed Mexican wall."

Nevertheless, a shift in how environmental data are collected and disseminated is needed, he says. "There is a scientific interest, as well, in this data," professor Markku Kulmala says, "the researchers could find new mechanisms and feedback loops in this coherent data set."

Explore further: The Caribbean is stressed out

More information: Markku Kulmala. Build a global Earth observatory, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/d41586-017-08967-y

Related Stories

The Caribbean is stressed out

December 28, 2017

Forty percent of the world's 7.5 billion people live in coastal cities and towns. A team including Smithsonian marine biologists just released 25 years of data about the health of Caribbean coasts from the Caribbean Coastal ...

Earth through different eyes

September 21, 2017

In the 1960s, photographs of Earth taken by the first astronauts captured the imaginations of people across the world. The pictures not only became icons for space exploration, but also the fragility of our planet. But astronauts ...

Satellite data for agriculture

August 1, 2017

Securing crop production on our planet in a sustainable way is one of the big challenges of our time, also with regard to climate change. On the one hand, sustainable farming means to guarantee the production of food, textiles ...

Biological field stations: Keeping a pulse on our planet

March 17, 2016

A recent BioScience paper provides the first comprehensive inventory of the world's biological field stations. Its authors report 1,268 stations are operating in 120 countries—from the tropics to the tundra, monitoring ...

Satellites map photosynthesis at high resolution

October 12, 2017

Life on Earth is impossible without photosynthesis. It provides food and oxygen to all higher life forms and plays an important role in the climate system, regulating the uptake of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the Earth's atmosphere ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers discover an M-dwarf eclipsing binary system

January 4, 2018

Astronomers have found a new eclipsing binary system by analyzing archival survey data and conducting follow-up radial velocity measurements. The newly found binary, designated SDSSJ1156-0207, is composed of two M-dwarf stars ...

James Webb Telescope to investigate mysterious brown dwarfs

January 4, 2018

Twinkle, twinkle, little star, how I wonder what you are. Astronomers are hopeful that the powerful infrared capability of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will resolve a puzzle as fundamental as stargazing itself—what ...

Magnetic fields discovered in two hot evolved stars

January 3, 2018

Astronomers have presented the initial results of the Large Impact of Magnetic Fields on the Evolution of Hot Stars (LIFE) project. Among determining fundamental parameters of 15 stars, they found that two of them have magnetic ...

the geometry of nuclear black hole accretion disks

January 3, 2018

Supermassive black holes with millions or even billions of solar-masses of material are found at the nuclei of most galaxies, including our Milky Way. A torus of dust and gas orbits around the black hole (at least according ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.