January 18, 2018

Expert says major eruption in Papua New Guinea could be soon

Expert says major eruption in Papua New Guinea could be soon
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific. Seismic activity beneath a Papua New Guinea volcano could mean a major eruption is imminent. Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island, where a volcano has been erupting since Jan. 5. (Brenton-James Glover via AP)

Seismic activity beneath a Papua New Guinea volcano could mean that a major eruption was imminent, a scientist said Thursday.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island off the South Pacific nation's north coast since a volcano there began erupting on Jan. 5, spouting ash. Flights nearby have been canceled due to the risk posed by and ships were warned to stay away from the island.

Steve Saunders, principal geodetic surveyor at the Rabaul Volcano Observatory in Papua New Guinea, said had recently increased beneath the volcano.

"The reason we're getting activity is probably because new magma is moving up from deeper down," Saunders told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has said state resources were being made available to support evacuations and he warned northern coastal communities to be alert for possible tsunamis. Kadovar is offshore to the north of New Guinea, the larger island that includes Papua New Guinea's capital, Port Moresby.

Aikari Muri, the International Red Cross' logistics officer for Papua New Guinea, said the military had used two boats to completely evacuate the 600 Kadovar residents to the mainland.

Expert says major eruption in Papua New Guinea could be soon
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific. Seismic activity beneath a Papua New Guinea volcano could mean a major eruption is imminent. Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island, where a volcano has been erupting since Jan. 5. (Brenton-James Glover via AP)

He could not say whether the evacuations of nearby islands had been completed by Thursday.

Papua New Guinea sits on the "Ring of Fire," a line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific that has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Expert says major eruption in Papua New Guinea could be soon
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, ash plumes rise from the volcano on Kadovar Island, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific. Seismic activity beneath a Papua New Guinea volcano could mean a major eruption is imminent. Thousands of people have been evacuated from islands surrounding Kadovar Island, where a volcano has been erupting since Jan. 5. (Brenton-James Glover via AP)

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Expert says major eruption in Papua New Guinea could be soon (2018, January 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-expert-major-eruption-papua-guinea.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Volcano in Papua New Guinea little known, hard to predict
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)