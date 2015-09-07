Visitor patterns and emerging activities in national parks revealed by social media posts

December 14, 2017
Visitor patterns and emerging activities in national parks revealed by social media posts
Continous social media feed allows real-time monitoring visitation patterns, emerging activities and changes in preferences of tourists in national parks. Credit: Vuokko Heikinheimo

Social media data provide a reliable information to support decision making in national parks. Researchers from the Digital Geography at the University of Helsinki have been studying whether social media data could be used to understand visitor's activities in national parks and most recent results are presented in Scientific reports: "Instagram, Flickr, or Twitter: Assessing the usability of social media data for visitor monitoring in protected areas."

National parks are the cornerstone of biodiversity conservation and provide recreational benefits to humans. Park management and planning require up-to-date information about visitor amounts and their activities.

"As conservation authorities often lack resources to carry out traditional visitor surveys, social media offer a novel and cheaper means of collecting such information", says Dr. Enrico Di Minin, a conservation scientist investigating nature-based tourism benefits.

At the University of Helsinki, the researchers from the Digital Geography Lab have been studying whether social media data could be used to understand visitor's activities in . By collaborating with national authorities in Finland and South Africa, the scientists have been able to investigate whether social media data could provide reliable information to support in national parks. Traditional data sources obtained from these collaborators have made it possible to compare whether social media data could be used in place of visitor surveys and counters.

Instagram clearly works the best

Visitor patterns and emerging activities in national parks revealed by social media posts
Research comparing visitation statistics of 56 national parks in South Africa and Finland show that Instagram, Twitter and Flickr activity reveal the park popularity, and monthly visitation patterns. Credit: Henrikki Tenkanen [

In the recent article the scientists assessed the usability of different social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter and Flickr) in estimating the visitation rates across 56 national parks in Finland and South Africa.

"We found that the visitor rates and the popularity of the park extracted from social media data followed closely the official visitor statistics. However, Instagram clearly worked the best", says Dr. Henrikki Tenkanen, the lead author of the article.

Earlier work from the group also showed that social media data can be used to understand what visitors prefer to see in the parks and what kind of activities they conduct. "It is interesting to see that what people state in the interviews they value about nature, is also what they actually post about when visiting the park", says post-doctoral researcher Anna Hausmann, who has been studying the preferences and sense of place of people in African national parks.

Emerging activities: Winter biking and kite surfing

Social media feeds can also be used for observing emerging trends within protected areas. "In Finnish Lapland, we were able to capture the emergence of new activities like winter biking and kite surfing by looking at the content of that were not captured by traditional visitor surveys", says PhD candidate Vuokko Heikinheimo.

The use of is continuously increasing worldwide. This opens completely new possibilities to understand what and where people experience and value. "Although social data is seemingly chaotic and sometimes biased, it can provide increased understanding on the use of natural areas" says associate professor Tuuli Toivonen, the leader of the research group.

Explore further: Social media data could contribute to conservation science

More information: Henrikki Tenkanen et al. Instagram, Flickr, or Twitter: Assessing the usability of social media data for visitor monitoring in protected areas, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-18007-4

Related Stories

AAFP recommends doctors explore use of social media

November 26, 2015

(HealthDay)—The use of social media channels and associated benefits for physicians are highlighted in a recent article published by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). And guidelines are provided for physicians ...

Recommended for you

The oldest plesiosaur was a strong swimmer

December 14, 2017

Plesiosaurs were especially effective swimmers. These long extinct "paddle saurians" propelled themselves through the oceans by employing "underwater flight"—similar to sea turtles and penguins. Paleontologist from the ...

Averaging the wisdom of crowds

December 12, 2017

The best decisions are made on the basis of the average of various estimates, as confirmed by the research of Dennie van Dolder and Martijn van den Assem, scientists at VU Amsterdam. Using data from Holland Casino promotional ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.