Space technology to drive autonomous ships

December 1, 2017
Space technology to drive autonomous ships
ESA will improve satellite-based ship identification and tracking in partnership with the European Maritime Safety Agency and exactEarth to meet the requirements of users, particularly those of government agencies such as coastal administrations. Credit: European Space Agency

ESA Director General Jan Wörner signed a Memorandum of Intent with Rolls-Royce today, as the two entities agree to investigate how space technology can be used to develop autonomous and remote-controlled ships.

The partners will pool their expertise to analyse and implement space-enabled services for autonomous and remote-controlled shipping, which reduces the opportunity for human error and allows crews to concentrate on more valuable tasks.

The plan is to study the applications of various space assets to autonomous shipping, such as satellite-based positioning, better situational awareness using Earth observation data, and satcom services for improved onboard connectivity.

The collaboration with the Rolls-Royce Ship Intelligence division aims to develop and validate new ship-to-shore integrated land-based and satellite-based systems solutions, which ESA has been working on for some time under its Satellite for 5G (S45G) initiative. S45G aims at developing and demonstrating integrated satellite- and terrestrial-based 5G services, across multiple vertical markets and various use cases.

The 5G next generation of communication services will rely on this harmonious integration of networks, driving a convergence of fixed and mobile services, including satcom services. ESA is supporting the technological and supply chain evolutions that are required to weave together terrestrial and space services, with a focus on the transport sector (maritime, aviation and land base), and on other vertical markets like public safety and media.

Space technology to drive autonomous ships
An autodocking system automates the first and last phases of the crossing right up to the quay. Autodocking systems use additional sensors to assess proximity to harbour structures such as moles at the entrance, and distance to the berth. The propulsion system is adjusted by the system to bring the ferry safely and with minimum energy consumption to and from the docks. Credit: Rolls-Royce Plc

This unified space-and-ground is what will enable the operation of commercial autonomous shipping, as well as drive innovation in future commercial marine vessels, cargo logistics and smart ports.

The two partners agreed to cooperate to test, validate and innovate on satcom connectivity technologies and applications between vessel and shore, as well as support the testing and modelling of the safety-critical software that would make self-operated ships viable.

Future Rolls-Royce navigation and telecommunication equipment will be able to be tested at ESA's technical heart in the Netherlands, capitalising on the centre's space-grade facilities.

Jan Wörner said: "Space technologies provide tangible benefits for the citizens of Europe. Partnerships, such as this one with Rolls-Royce, take solutions originally developed for the unique challenges of the environment and bring them down to Earth.

"Space 4.0 and ESA's Satellite for 5G initiative enable, support and foster developments, validations and trials of products and applications in diverse areas of the maritime industry, and this partnership between ESA and Rolls-Royce will enable satellites to serve ship intelligence, marine operations, navigation, cargo logistics, maritime safety, healthcare, passenger and crew communications."

Explore further: Self-driving boats: The next tech transportation race

Related Stories

Ship autopilot steers during evasive manoeuvres and docking

June 20, 2017

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland is developing safe steering for the remote-monitored and controlled autonomous ships of the future. The new technology has been developed for navigation systems and ship autopilots, ...

Envisioning seafaring in 2025

March 18, 2014

VTT and Rolls-Royce have worked together on brand new solutions for crews manning the bridges of tugs, cargo ships, and platform supply vessels in the year 2025. These innovations draw on the long experience Rolls-Royce has ...

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens working on hybrid plane

November 28, 2017

Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce are teaming up to develop a hybrid passenger plane that would use a single electric turbofan along with three conventional jet engines running on aviation fuel.

JRC makes its ship-detection software open source

October 2, 2017

The Joint Research Centre (JRC) has released the software of its SUMO maritime surveillance tool, which is helping to protect our oceans by detecting ships engaged in illicit activities.

Recommended for you

An orbital dance may help preserve oceans on icy worlds

December 1, 2017

Heat generated by the gravitational pull of moons formed from massive collisions could extend the lifetimes of liquid water oceans beneath the surface of large icy worlds in our outer solar system, according to new NASA research. ...

Hydrothermal vent experiments bring Enceladus to Earth

December 1, 2017

Laboratory experiments on Earth can now simulate the conditions under which life might emerge on Saturn's moon Enceladus, as well as other icy alien worlds, according to new research published in the September 2017 issue ...

The mysterious star MWC349

December 1, 2017

Molecular clouds in interstellar space can sometimes produce natural masers (the radio wavelength analogs of lasers) that shine with bright, narrow beams of radiation. Regions of active star formation generate some of the ...

Giant black hole pair photobombs Andromeda galaxy

November 30, 2017

It seems like even black holes can't resist the temptation to insert themselves unannounced into photographs. A cosmic photobomb found as a background object in images of the nearby Andromeda galaxy has revealed what could ...

Exoplanet has smothering stratosphere without water

November 30, 2017

A NASA-led team has found evidence that the oversized exoplanet WASP-18b is wrapped in a smothering stratosphere loaded with carbon monoxide and devoid of water. The findings come from a new analysis of observations made ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.