Researchers chart the 'secret' movement of quantum particles

December 22, 2017, University of Cambridge
Credit: Robert Couse-Baker

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have taken a peek into the secretive domain of quantum mechanics. In a theoretical paper published in the journal Physical Review A, they have shown that the way that particles interact with their environment can be used to track quantum particles when they're not being observed, which had been thought to be impossible.

One of the fundamental ideas of is that can exist both as a wave and as a particle, and that they don't exist as one or the other until they are measured. This is the premise that Erwin Schrödinger was illustrating with his famous thought experiment involving a dead-or-maybe-not-dead cat in a box.

"This premise, commonly referred to as the , has been used more as a mathematical tool than a representation of actual quantum particles," said David Arvidsson-Shukur, a Ph.D. student at Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory, and the paper's first author. "That's why we took on the challenge of creating a way to track the secret movements of ."

Any particle will always interact with its environment, 'tagging' it along the way. Arvidsson-Shukur, working with his co-authors Professor Crispin Barnes from the Cavendish Laboratory and Axel Gottfries, a Ph.D. student from the Faculty of Economics, outlined a way for scientists to map these 'tagging' interactions without looking at them. The technique would be useful to scientists who make measurements at the end of an experiment but want to follow the movements of particles during the full experiment.

Some quantum scientists have suggested that information can be transmitted between two people – usually referred to as Alice and Bob – without any particles travelling between them. In a sense, Alice gets the message telepathically. This has been termed counterfactual communication because it goes against the accepted 'fact' that for information to be carried between sources, particles must move between them.

"To measure this phenomenon of counterfactual communication, we need a way to pin down where the particles between Alice and Bob are when we're not looking," said Arvidsson-Shukur. "Our 'tagging' method can do just that. Additionally, we can verify old predictions of quantum mechanics, for example that particles can exist in different locations at the same time."

The founders of modern physics devised formulas to calculate the probabilities of different results from quantum experiments. However, they did not provide any explanations of what a quantum particle is doing when it's not being observed. Earlier experiments have suggested that the particles might do non-classical things when not observed, like existing in two places at the same time. In their paper, the Cambridge researchers considered the fact that any particle travelling through space will interact with its surroundings. These interactions are what they call the 'tagging' of the particle. The interactions encode information in the particles that can then be decoded at the end of an experiment, when the particles are measured.

The researchers found that this information encoded in the particles is directly related to the wave function that Schrödinger postulated a century ago. Previously the wave function was thought of as an abstract computational tool to predict the outcomes of quantum experiments. "Our result suggests that the wave function is closely related to the actual state of particles," said Arvidsson-Shukur. "So, we have been able to explore the 'forbidden domain' of : pinning down the path of when no one is observing them."

More information: D. R. M. Arvidsson-Shukur et al. Evaluation of counterfactuality in counterfactual communication protocols, Physical Review A (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.96.062316

fthompson495
5 / 5 (1) 14 hours ago
What physicists mistake for the particle being in two locations at the same time is the particle getting knocked around by the chaotic nature of the sub-quantum medium.

https://en.wikipe...n_Theory
howhot3
not rated yet 14 hours ago
...sub-quantum medium.
Ponder, are you sure you don't mean; supra-quantum medium?
mackita
not rated yet 8 hours ago
the way that particles interact with their environment can be used to track quantum particles when they're not being observed, which had been thought to be impossible

This observation is just the example of what I did say about violation of general relativity and quantum mechanic theories here. The violations from quantum mechanics exist in similar (just dual) way, like the violations of general relativity at its distance-energy density scale boundaries. The classical example is of non-local (superluminal) transmission is the tunneling of photons across barrier in Nimtz experiments, which is enabled just because many photons participate on it. Therefore the quantum mechanics has also its "dark energy" and "dark matter" effects, which violate it.
mackita
not rated yet 7 hours ago
researchers found that this information encoded in the particles is directly related to the wave function that Schrödinger postulated a century ago. Previously the wave function was thought of as an abstract computational tool to predict the outcomes of quantum experiments
Schrodinger equation is not very exact description of situation for massive particles, the pilot wave theory of deBroglie is more faithful description and double solution theory is even more exact (as @fthompson495 already noted above). But in future we could expect even more insightful and nested extrapolations for composite particles. Phenomenologically it's equivalent of lurking beneath the event horizon of black holes or guessing the interior behavior from surface effects of Sun. For long wavelength photons (which are behaving mostly like wave not particle) though, all these descriptions become indistinguishable each other, so that Schrodinger equation can be still used.
mackita
not rated yet 7 hours ago
deleted
sirdumpalot
not rated yet 7 hours ago
So really, is this counterfactual communication just using waves for communication?
mackita
not rated yet 7 hours ago
Nimtz experiments are IMO based on evanescent waves with superluminal longitudinal component ("scalar" wave).
Previously the wave function was thought of as an abstract computational tool to predict the outcomes of quantum experiments. "Our result suggests that the wave function is closely related to the actual state of particles," said Arvidsson-Shukur.
The wave function of Schrodinger equation is also "propagating" faster than light across its hidden phase space - which is why it was considered unreal so far by physicists adhering on special relativity.
swordsman
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Electrons, as they move and approach the speed of light, naturally spiiral. This is "old news". It is an electromagnetic phenomenon. The Biot-Savart law defines the magnetic field created by a moving electron, and it is a cross-vector. Schrodinger's equation is not sufficient in this analysis. When a moving charge reaches velocities approaching the speed of light, self-induced electromagnetic fields become a factor. This phenomenon is extremely important in analyzing such phenomina.
tallenglish
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Using the idea of a wave you can explain entanglement and why you can only entangle particles of opposite spin (and possibly how particle/anti-particle pairs can co-exist at all). Particle B must have the same frequency and be exact multiple of pi + n*2pi phase difference to particle A (pi, 3pi, -pi, -3pi, etc) - this way particle B is always where particle A is not - any difference to frequency or phase and they will interfer/interact - they are not connected, but rather the wave function are in sync.

Lose sync (like if one particle is interacted with by a 3rd particle like a photon and one wave function will be changed and that allows particle A and B to interact).

Spooky action at a distance is not so spooky when you look at it as two counter interacting waves with the same frequency and distance between the wave peaks as +/- (2n + 1/2) wavelength - so only particle/antiparticle or like particles pairs can entangle and they must be specific distances from each other.
tallenglish
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Sine waves also have an infinite number of peaks (everywhere they are most likely to be), and troffs (everywhere they are least likely to be). So yes a patical is in an infinite number of places at once, when we interact with it we collapse the wave funtion to pinpoint the location - which is just the combined wave functions of the two particals that will either constructively or destructively interfere with each other (absorb energy or emit energy).

