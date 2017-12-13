Seattle imposes new limits on Airbnb, other short-term rentals

December 15, 2017 by Daniel Beekman, The Seattle Times

By limiting the number of homes that property owners can operate as short-term rentals for visitors, can Seattle preserve its housing stock for locals?

The City Council decided to try the strategy Monday, voting 7-0 to enact new regulations for short-term rentals, including those listed on platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway.

Council members said they want to rein in a rapidly growing industry that caters to tourists and other out-of-towners looking for alternatives to hotels.

With rents and home prices rising and affordable housing in short supply, Seattle can't afford to lose permanent units, council members said.

"I'm proud of where we've gone today," Councilmember Mike O'Brien said. "I think we've created a path for people to continue to operate successful businesses. There will be some changes, for sure, and I think those changes overall will be better for the community."

The regulations, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2019, will require all operators of short-term rentals to obtain licenses and will limit new operators to listing their primary residence and one additional unit. Existing operators across most of the city will be limited to renting out two units (three if adding their primary residence at a later date).

Only existing operators with short-term rentals in the downtown core andin small buildings constructed after 2012 on First Hill and Capitol Hill will be grandfathered in. They'll be allowed to continue listing as many units as they do now, plus their primary residence and one additional unit.

The new limits won't affect mom-and-pop operators using their own homes to make ends meet, council members said. They said the limits are meant to prevent business people from taking large numbers of units off the housing market and from converting neighborhood apartment buildings into de-facto hotels.

The regulations, which Seattle officials began working on about two years ago, garnered support Monday from a variety of interested parties.

Representatives for Puget Sound Sage, a nonprofit organization concerned about short-term rentals contributing to gentrification, urged the council to take action.

The city has lost more than 2,000 housing units to the short-term rental market in recent years, according to the organization. People of color are hurt the most and benefit the least because they're less likely to own property, said Yolanda Matthews, an organizer with the group.

Though online platforms are challenging the traditional hospitality industry, both Airbnb and the Seattle Hotel Association praised the regulations.

Laura Spanjian, Airbnb's Northwest public-policy director, called them a "landmark win," because most of the company's hosts list only one or a small number of units.

And Shannon Sheron, president of Seattle Hotel Association, said the group is pleased short-term rental operators will now be licensed.

The council recently passed separate pieces of legislation defining short-term rentals as certain units offered for fewer than 30 consecutive nights and adopting a tax on short-term rentals of $14 a night for entire homes and $8 a night for rooms.

The council did also hear from critics of the regulations Monday, as some short-term rental operators who own or lease many units warned the new limits would result in lost jobs, many of them held by women and people of color.

Some began operating short-term rentals legally and paying taxes long before Airbnb used technology to become a key player in the industry, they said.

The most controversial question Monday was where in the city to grandfather in existing operators, with Belltown becoming a battleground for the debate.

A council committee last week recommended a version of the regulations that would have given the special deal to operators in Belltown, Uptown, South Lake Union, Pioneer Square and part of the Chinatown International District, in addition to those in the downtown core.

The deal was initially put together in exchange for some operators agreeing to drop legal challenges against the regulations.

But Councilmember Sally Bagshaw-responding to complaints from some Belltown condominium residents about invading tourists-championed an amendment Monday to cut the additional neighborhoods out of the deal.

Bagshaw said she wants to increase the number of units available for Seattle families to live in. But many of the Belltown units now used as short-term rentals are high-end homes unlikely to become affordable options for locals, some critics replied.

The council voted 5-2 to approve the change. Council President Bruce Harrell and council members Mike O'Brien, Teresa Mosqueda and Lisa Herbold joined Bagshaw in supporting it, while M. Lorena Gonzalez and Rob Johnson opposed it.

Short-term rental operators and platforms will pay fees to cover the administrative costs of the regulations.

Explore further: Airbnb's impact on Canadian housing markets

Related Stories

Airbnb's impact on Canadian housing markets

August 10, 2017

Airbnb has removed as many as 14,000 units of housing from rental markets in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, according to a report released this week by the Urban Politics and Governance Lab in McGill's School of Urban Planning.

Airbnb, San Francisco reach deal on rental registrations

May 1, 2017

San Francisco and Airbnb reached a deal Monday that aims to prevent the short-term rental website from listing housing units that are not following city rules that limit the duration of stays and the number of nights units ...

Airbnb brings home cash in fresh funding round

November 20, 2015

Home-sharing startup Airbnb raised more than $100 million in a new funding round that kept its value at about $25.5 billion, sources with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

Airbnb promises to play fair with cities

November 11, 2015

Airbnb dialed down its battle rhetoric Wednesday, promising to pay taxes and not cut into long-term housing amid criticism it unfairly competes with hotels and has exacerbated a San Francisco housing crisis.

Airbnb imposes limits on rentals in Barcelona

February 7, 2017

Homeowners in central Barcelona will only be able to rent out one place on Airbnb as part of new rules announced Tuesday by the home rentals website, at loggerheads with local authorities.

Recommended for you

A not-quite-random walk demystifies the algorithm

December 15, 2017

The algorithm is having a cultural moment. Originally a math and computer science term, algorithms are now used to account for everything from military drone strikes and financial market forecasts to Google search results.

FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality' (Update)

December 14, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission repealed the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules Thursday, giving internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit ...

US faces moment of truth on 'net neutrality'

December 14, 2017

The acrimonious battle over "net neutrality" in America comes to a head Thursday with a US agency set to vote to roll back rules enacted two years earlier aimed at preventing a "two-speed" internet.

The wet road to fast and stable batteries

December 14, 2017

An international team of scientists—including several researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory—has discovered an anode battery material with superfast charging and stable operation ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.