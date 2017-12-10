Macron calls for 'much stronger mobilisation' on climate

December 12, 2017
&quot;Without much stronger mobilisation, a jolt to our means of production and development, we will not succeed,&quot; Macron w
"Without much stronger mobilisation, a jolt to our means of production and development, we will not succeed," Macron warned

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called for stronger action in the fight against climate change, as he hosted world leaders for talks two years to the day since the Paris agreement.

"We are very far from the goal of the Paris agreement of limiting the rise in temperatures to below a two-degree threshold," he told Le Monde newspaper.

"Without much stronger mobilisation, a jolt to our means of production and development, we will not succeed," he warned.

Macron's comments came as leaders met in the French capital to discuss the trillions of dollars of investment in needed if the is to stay on track.

Tuesday's were overshadowed by US President Donald Trump's decision in June to pull out of the pact, which had taken nearly 200 nations more than two decades to negotiate.

Macron on Monday reminded Trump of his responsibility to history over his decision to quit the agreement, in an interview aired on CBS.

"I'm pretty sure that my friend President Trump will change his mind in the coming months or years," he added.

Explore further: Leaders join France's Macron to discuss climate cash crunch

Related Stories

Green cash, carbon tax: What to expect at Paris climate meet

December 11, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an international summit Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the Paris climate agreement, hoping to inject the pact with new energy after President Donald Trump announced the ...

Fiji calls for urgency in talks to implement climate accord

November 6, 2017

Fiji's prime minister called for a sense of urgency in the fight against global warming Monday, telling negotiators "we must not fail our people," as he opened two weeks of talks on implementing the Paris accord on combating ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.