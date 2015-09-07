Human societies evolve along similar paths

December 18, 2017, University of Exeter
society
Credit: George Hodan/public domain

Societies ranging from ancient Rome and the Inca empire to modern Britain and China have evolved along similar paths, a huge new study shows.

Despite their many differences, societies tend to become more complex in "highly predictable" ways, researchers said.

These processes of development - often happening in societies with no knowledge of each other - include the emergence of writing systems and "specialised" government workers such as soldiers, judges and bureaucrats.

The international research team, including researchers from the University of Exeter, created a new database of historical and archaeological information using data on 414 societies spanning the last 10,000 years. The database is larger and more systematic than anything that has gone before it.

"Societies evolve along a bumpy path - sometimes breaking apart - but the trend is towards larger, more complex arrangements," said corresponding author Dr Thomas Currie, of the Human Behaviour and Cultural Evolution Group at the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"Researchers have long debated whether can be meaningfully compared across different parts of the world. Our research suggests that, despite surface differences, there are fundamental similarities in the way societies evolve.

"Although societies in places as distant as Mississippi and China evolved independently and followed their own trajectories, the structure of social organisation is broadly shared across all continents and historical eras."

The measures of complexity examined by the researchers were divided into nine categories. These included:

  • Population size and territory
  • Number of control/decision levels in administrative, religious and military hierarchies
  • Information systems such as writing and record keeping
  • Literature on specialised topics such as history, philosophy and fiction
  • Economic development

The researchers found that these different features showed strong statistical relationships, meaning that variation in societies across space and time could be captured by a single measure of social complexity.

This measure can be thought of as "a composite measure of the various roles, institutions, and technologies that enable the coordination of large numbers of people to act in a politically unified manner".

Dr Currie said learning lessons from human history could have practical uses.

"Understanding the ways in which societies evolve over time and in particular how humans are able to create large, cohesive groups is important when we think about state building and development," he said.

"This study shows how the sciences and humanities, which have not always seen eye-to-eye, can actually work together effectively to uncover general rules that have shaped ."

More information: Peter Turchin el al., "Quantitative historical analysis uncovers a single dimension of complexity that structures global variation in human social organization," PNAS (2017). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1708800115

Steve 200mph Cruiz
not rated yet 11 hours ago
I think this explains a lot of the political turbulence in the world today.
We can be anywhere in the world in a day. We have developed a instant and global communication system and have public access to the most meticulous records ever kept in history.
A lot of things are changing, and it's a constant tug of war learning to live on such a small planet with each other, we are being forced into the most complex society possible
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 11 hours ago
A perfect analogy of this;
https://phys.org/...tly.html

And actually, Steve, it's pretty simple - in the end, it all becomes one...
Jeffhans1
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Post scarcity societies will have different constraints and the growth patterns will differ because of that. Imagine if the Indus Valley people had discovered steam power and started the industrial revolution that much earlier. They were not that far off based on their tech level when the rains stopped falling and they collapsed again.

