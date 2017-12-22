Genetic research breakthrough to boost barley production

December 21, 2017, Murdoch University

Grain growers are celebrating a recent breakthrough by Murdoch University researchers that will lead to a boost in future barley production.

Professor Chengdao Li, Director of Murdoch's Western Barley Genetics Alliance, said the exciting development would see new lines of barley bred without blue aleurone – a blue tinge to the grain – which is not desired by the market.

This is a significant issue for local growers who need barley seed that can withstand Western Australia's acidic soils. However, some of these varieties are often susceptible to blue aleurone.

The Alliance is a partnership between the Murdoch University and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, supported by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

Professor Li used the recently mapped to develop new genetic material – or germplasm.

"We were able to use the barley reference genome sequence to identify molecular markers to pinpoint the genes that control acid soil tolerance and blue aleurone in barley, which are closely linked and have a high tendency to be inherited together," he said.

"The team then combined molecular marker technology and conventional breeding methods to break the link between the two genes to develop a new base germplasm that combines acid soil tolerance with white , from which new, superior barley lines can be developed."

Professor Li expects new, improved barley varieties to be available commercially within five years and help maintain Western Australia's access to valuable international barley markets.

Murdoch University Vice Chancellor Eeva Leinonen said the breakthrough demonstrated the power of collaborative science.

"The Alliance has built on its achievements with mapping the genome to address a significant constraint to production in WA," Professor Leinonen said.

"This will not only improve production potential but will generate broader benefits to plant breeding worldwide."

Explore further: Scientists discover path to improved barley quality

Related Stories

Scientists discover path to improved barley quality

October 18, 2017

Scientists from the International Barley Hub have discovered a genetic pathway to improved barley grain size and uniformity, a finding which may help breeders develop future varieties suited to the needs of growers and distillers.

Digging deep to drought-proof Australian barley

October 28, 2015

In a world first, researchers from The University of Queensland have identified a key gene in barley that enables the plant to access water stored deep in the soil during droughts.

Recommended for you

Moth females use scent proximity to attract mates

December 22, 2017

Female moths deemed unworthy or unattractive to male moths can increase their odds of attracting a mate by emitting their sex pheromones - their "come-hither" scents - in close proximity to attractive females, according to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.