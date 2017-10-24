Galileo satellites atop rocket for next Tuesday's flight

December 11, 2017
Galileo satellites atop rocket for next Tuesday’s flight
Four Galileo satellites seen before being encapsulated by the protective payload fairing on 7 December, completing the Ariane 5 for flight VA240, scheduled for 12 December 2017. Credit: ESA-CNES-Arianespace / Optique video du CSG – JM Guillon

Europe's next four Galileo navigation satellites are in place atop their Ariane 5, ready to be launched next Tuesday.

Liftoff from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana is scheduled for 18:36 GMT (19:36 CET, 15:36 local time), carrying Galileo satellites 19–22.

Completion of Galileo's Ariane 5 rocket took place in the Spaceport's Final Assembly Building, following the arrival there of the quartet of satellites, already attached to the dispenser that will hold them in position during launch, then release them into their target 22 922 km-altitude orbit

Next, the satellites plus dispenser were placed atop the Ariane 5's , after which the 14 m-long protective fairing was lowered over the Galileos – the last time they will be seen by . This fairing will protect them from the onrushing atmosphere during ascent.

The next step will be Monday's rollout to the launch zone.

This mission will bring the Galileo system to 22 satellites. Initial Services began almost a year ago, on 15 December 2016.

Next year's launch of another quartet will bring the constellation of 24 satellites to completion, plus two orbital spares.

Galileo is Europe's civil global satellite navigation system. It will allow users worldwide to know their exact position in time and space with great precision and reliability.

Galileo satellites atop rocket for next Tuesday’s flight
Four Galileo satellites being encapsulated by the protective payload fairing on 7 December, completing the Ariane 5 for flight VA240, scheduled for 12 December 2017. Credit: ESA-CNES-Arianespace / Optique video du CSG – JM Guillon

Explore further: Galileo in place for launch

Related Stories

Galileo in place for launch

October 24, 2017

Two more Galileo satellites have reached Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, joining the first pair of navigation satellites and the Ariane 5 rocket due to haul the quartet to orbit this December.

Galileo satellites fuelled for flight

May 11, 2016

Europe's latest Galileo satellites have been filled with fuel in preparation for their joint launch on a Soyuz rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana on 24 May.

Recommended for you

The initial mass function

December 11, 2017

The gas and dust in giant molecular clouds gradually come together under the influence of gravity to form stars. Precisely how this occurs, however, is incompletely understood. The mass of a star, for example, is by far the ...

JPL deploys a CubeSat for astronomy

December 8, 2017

Tiny satellites called CubeSats have attracted a lot of attention in recent years. Besides allowing researchers to test new technologies, their relative simplicity also offers hands-on training to early-career engineers.

Galaxy orbits in the local supercluster

December 8, 2017

A team of astronomers from Maryland, Hawaii, Israel, and France has produced the most detailed map ever of the orbits of galaxies in our extended local neighborhood, showing the past motions of almost 1400 galaxies within ...

Black holes' magnetism surprisingly wimpy

December 7, 2017

Black holes are famous for their muscle: an intense gravitational pull known to gobble up entire stars and launch streams of matter into space at almost the speed of light.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.