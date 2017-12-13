7-Eleven testing mobile ordering, delivery and in-store pickup in some Dallas stores

7-Eleven has created its own smartphone app for on-demand ordering and delivery and is testing it first with 10 of its Dallas stores.

It plans to roll out the 7-ElevenNow app to other U.S. markets in 2018.

The Irving-based convenience store chain is trying to stay as convenient as it can. The use of "Now" is an obvious nod to Amazon's Prime Now, the internet shopping juggernaut's speediest delivery service.

7-Eleven customers have been able to order on-demand deliveries of select items including hot dogs and Slurpees through Postmates for a while.

But its own app has "hundreds" of items including snacks, cosmetics, gift cards and home goods. Orders will be filled by 7-Eleven store employees, but deliveries will be made by services such as Postmates. If delivery is selected, the app will locate the nearest participating store and, once the order is placed it will notify a courier service.

Customers can chose delivery or in-store pickup and pay through the app. The order will be waiting at the register.

The price of delivery will vary based on what the courier service charges. Postmates charges $3.99 to $5.99.

7-Eleven's chief digital officer Gurmeet Singh said the proprietary app "is redefining convenience."

7-Eleven also has a separate Rewards app and has tried to interact with customers in more digital ways including a 7-Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger. The company's stores have had Amazon lockers for some time and it's accepting Amazon Cash in more than 8,000 stores.

