Drug blocks Zika and dengue viruses in study

December 13, 2017 by Ziba Kashef
Drug blocks Zika and dengue viruses in study
The Zika virus in blood with red blood cells. Credit: stock.adobe.com

A small-molecule inhibitor tested by researchers at Yale and Stanford may be the answer to blocking the spread of harmful mosquito-borne pathogens, including Zika and dengue viruses, according to a new study published in Cell Reports.

The molecule, dubbed NGI-1, was identified by co-author Joseph Contessa, M.D., an associate professor of therapeutic radiology and of pharmacology at Yale School of Medicine. In collaboration with Stanford researchers, Contessa's team investigated whether NGI-1 could prevent replication of the in host .

In experiments, the research team infected with either dengue or Zika viruses and treated the cells with NGI-1. They found that the molecule treatment significantly limited replication of the viruses as well as infection in cells. Their experiments proved their theory that NGI-1 worked by specifically targeting an enzyme within the cells that the viruses use to copy themselves.

Additionally, the research team found that while NGI-1 restricted viral activity, it did not affect other cell functions, which suggests low risk of toxicity or side effects from the molecule treatment.

The researchers noted that because the molecule targets an enzyme common to host cells, instead of the individual viruses, the findings apply to other viruses of the same type.

"Our report shows, for the first time, that we can use a small-molecule inhibitor to block infection by the flaviviridae family of viruses," Contessa said. "This group includes Zika, dengue, West Nile, and yellow fever viruses, which affect hundreds of millions of people per year worldwide."

The team plans to develop the molecule into a drug to treat the viral infections, which don't currently have any approved antiviral therapy. Such treatment would not only benefit infected individuals, but also potentially help stem the spread of outbreaks, said Contessa.

Explore further: Drug blocks Zika, other mosquito-borne viruses in cell cultures

More information: Andreas S. Puschnik et al. A Small-Molecule Oligosaccharyltransferase Inhibitor with Pan-flaviviral Activity, Cell Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2017.11.054

Related Stories

Novel compound blocks replication of Zika and other viruses

May 2, 2017

The cells of vertebrates have evolved pathways that act like an internal defense, inhibiting viral infections by preventing replication of the pathogens. Drugs that activate those existing systems suggest a promising novel ...

Recommended for you

Even wild mammals have regional dialects

December 13, 2017

Researchers from Cardiff University's Otter Project have discovered that genetically distinct populations of wild otters from across the UK have their own regional odours for communicating vital information to each other. ...

Defence at almost any price

December 13, 2017

Even bacteria have enemies – in water, for example, single-celled ciliates preferably feed on microbes. The microbes protect themselves against predators by employing a variety of tricks, which the ciliates, in turn, attempt ...

Mosquito sex protein could provide key to controlling disease

December 13, 2017

If you thought the sex lives of humans were complicated, consider the case of the female Aedes aegypti mosquito, bringer of Zika, dengue, and yellow fever: She mates but once, in seconds and on the wing, with one lucky male; ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.