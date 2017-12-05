Cells in space

December 7, 2017
Cells in space
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli prepares the Kubik hardware. Kubik is a controlled-temperature incubator for studying biological samples. After preparing the unit, Paolo loaded it with the muscle, retinal, and stem cells being studied by Italian researchers in an experiment coordinated and funded by Italy’s ASI space agency. Credit:   ESA/NASA

Laboratories on Earth hardly make the news, unless they come up with life-saving cures. So why would anyone care about a lab in space? The medicine you take on Earth begins with cell research, and the latest experiments on the International Space Station are helping to develop new treatments for osteoporosis, eye diseases and muscle atrophy.

Four biological experiments conducted in Europe's Columbus module on the Station are looking into how microgravity wears down , retinal and to develop medicine and other countermeasures.

Thanks to the Kubik hardware, the experiment was relatively easy to perform. ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli loaded prepacked cell samples into the temperature-controlled incubator. After seven days, Paolo froze the samples ahead of their return to Earth on a cargo craft. Researchers are now analysing the samples.

Across the four experiments, conducted on behalf of Italy's ASI space agency, the overarching goal was to understand how to prevent cell death. Diseases occur when our cells can no longer cope with toxins and other stresses and eventually break down. Finding a solution means first understanding the full scale of the problem.

Researchers are studying in two ways. A preflight biopsy of Paolo's leg muscles will be compared to a sample upon his return to Earth. For the muscle cell samples in Kubik, researchers zeroed in on specific proteins the cells release to understand if they could play a role in combating cell damage.

Cells in space
Kubik is a 37x 37cm temperature-controlled incubator for studying biological samples. Two Kubik are currently on the International Space Station, housed in the Columbus module. The hardware is loaded with biological samples housed in Experiment Units. Kubik can be automatically operated for a preset timeline or manually operated by astronauts. Credit: ESA

For the , researchers treated a portion of the cells with "Q10 coenzyme" to see if the energy-generating compound would counteract the effects of radiation and microgravity.

Stem cells were also included to understand how they behave and whether they could be used to counteract microgravity-induced bone loss.

The last of the experiments studied whether nanoparticles, which have antioxidant properties, could help to handle the excess oxidation that occurs when the cell is stressed.

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli prepares the Kubik hardware in this timelapse video. Kubik is a controlled-temperature incubator for studying biological samples. After preparing the unit, Paolo loaded it with the muscle, retinal, and stem cells being studied by Italian researchers in an experiment coordinated and funded by Italy’s ASI space agency. Credit: ESA/NASA

While , osteoporosis and vision problems may not be on the minds of the vast majority of Earth dwellers, it's this type of research that makes it possible to develop better drugs and other measures for these problems.

Added to that, we humans have set a spacefaring goal for ourselves that demands we ensure our health out in space.

Explore further: Image: Astronaut Paolo Nespoli in BEAM

Related Stories

Learning how muscle cells feel the pull of gravity

September 30, 2015

People can easily feel the presence - or absence - of gravity. Our individual cells actually may be able to sense gravity, too, and that ability could play a role in the loss of muscle that occurs when humans spend time in ...

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at space station

November 14, 2017

Orbital ATK's unmanned Cygnus cargo ship arrived Tuesday at the International Space Station carrying more than 7,400 pounds (3,400 kilograms) of food, supplies and experiments, the US space agency said.

NASA preps for space-based stem cell research

December 9, 2013

NASA and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) are enabling research aboard the International Space Station that could lead to new stem cell-based therapies for medical conditions faced on Earth and in ...

Recommended for you

NASA Mars rover team's tilted winter strategy works

December 7, 2017

NASA's senior Mars rover, Opportunity, has just passed the shortest-daylight weeks of the long Martian year with its solar panels in encouragingly clean condition for entering a potential dust-storm season in 2018.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.