Researchers identify the yeast genes behind rose and honeyed flavors in beer and wine

November 7, 2017

A flavor compound called phenylethyl acetate imparts a hint of rose or honey to wherever it's found—a dab of perfume, a sip of wine, a slug of beer. Microbiologists in Belgium have used genetic mapping to identify, for the first time, specific yeast genes that produce higher levels of this aroma in alcoholic beverages. The new finding joins other recent work connecting genes to flavors in wines and beers, and may be used to grow yeasts that produce new flavors.

"In some wines, you can smell the rose above all the others," says microbiologist Johan Thevelein at the Center for Microbiology at VIB, a life sciences institute in Flanders. "But why certain yeast make more of this compound than other strains, there was no knowledge at all." Thevelein led the study with Maria R. Foulquié-Moreno, also at VIB. Their findings are published this week in mBio.

Yeast plays a critical role in shaping the flavor of a beer: During fermentation, it adds flavors and carbonation. In wine, most of the flavor comes from the grapes themselves, the metabolism of the yeast can alter those flavors, adding secondary flavors. Yeast also contributes its own flavors.

The researchers used high-throughput genomic analysis to study in a hybrid strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, or brewer's yeast, derived from two parent strains. In the hybrid, they identified four quantitative trait loci (QTL)—swaths of DNA that contain multiple genes but only one causative gene—that were linked to higher production of phenylethyl acetate. Further investigation showed that alleles of two genes, TOR1 and FAS2, were responsible for the highest production of the flavor compound. (FAS2 encodes an enzyme involved in making fatty acids, and TOR1 helps regulate nitrogen.)

They used CRISPR/Cas9 to swap those alleles between the parent strains and observed that production of phenylethyl acetate increased significantly.

Enhancing industrial yeast strains for desirable flavors has been a challenge in the past, says Thevelein. Biologists can cross-breed strains to select for certain genes—so certain flavors—but the process is time-consuming, expensive, and may cause other unwanted changes in the yeast.

"You have to do two things," says Thevelein. "One is to improve the yeast trait that you want to improve. Second is to change nothing else in the yeast. In practice, the latter turns out to be much more difficult than the former." A cross-bred yeast may work in the lab, but not in the brewery. "If the fermentation is bad, you have to throw away all the beer," Thevelein says.

CRISPR/Cas9 offers a more efficient way to precisely engineer desirable traits in yeasts without affecting other traits, he says. In recent years, microbiologists have connected specific genes to an array of flavors, including nerolidol (a woody scent), ethyl acetate (a sweet smell, as in nail polish), and sulfur flavors. In their work at VIB, Thevelein and Foulquié-Moreno have also identified genes responsible for banana- and butter-like flavors.

CRISPR/Cas9 can add desirable genes and swap out the undesirables, usually without the time, expense, and unwelcome side effects of cross-breeding strains. "With CRISPR, we never leave a scar," says Foulquié-Moreno. Because the engineered strains have alleles that have been swapped from other yeasts, they should be indistinguishable from strains produced by breeding or by mutagenesis and selection, she says.

The researchers have partnered with a Belgian brewery to evaluate their experimental strains with several batches of beer, with hopes of clearing the highest hurdle of all: The taste test.

Explore further: New flavors for lager beer—successful generation of hybrid yeasts

Related Stories

The history of beer yeast

September 8, 2016

Today's industrial yeast strains are used to make beer, wine, bread, biofuels, and more, but their evolutionary history is not well studied. In a Cell paper publishing September 8, researchers describe a family tree of these ...

Wine yeast genomes lack diversity

April 7, 2016

Sequencing the genomes of hundreds of strains of the wine yeast S. cerevisiae has revealed little genetic diversity and high levels of inbreeding. In many cases, yeast strains sold by different companies were almost genetically ...

Tuning chocolate flavor through yeast research

December 3, 2015

Researchers of Leuven University and VIB in Belgium have shown that the yeasts used to ferment cocoa during chocolate production can modify the aroma of the resulting chocolate.

Research ushers in new era of boutique chocolate

November 20, 2015

A team of Belgian researchers has shown that the yeasts used to ferment cocoa during chocolate production can modify the aroma of the resulting chocolate. "This makes it possible to create a whole range of boutique chocolates ...

Recommended for you

Bonobos help strangers without being asked

November 7, 2017

A passer-by drops something and you spring to pick it up. Or maybe you hold the door for someone behind you. Such acts of kindness to strangers were long thought to be unique to humans, but recent research on bonobos suggests ...

A little stress is good for cellular health and longevity

November 7, 2017

Northwestern University molecular bioscientists have discovered that a little stress can be good for cellular health. The findings will help researchers better understand the molecular mechanisms that drive aging and risk ...

How a 'flipped' gene helped butterflies evolve mimicry

November 7, 2017

Female swallowtail butterflies do something a lot of butterflies do to survive: they mimic wing patterns, shapes and colors of other species that are toxic to predators. Some - but not all - swallowtail species have evolved ...

Detecting new proteins in active brains of mice

November 7, 2017

The complexity of living things is driven, in large part, by the huge diversity of cell types. Since all cells of an organism share the same genes, the diversity of cells must come from the particular proteins that are expressed. ...

Researchers identify defense mechanism of malaria parasite

November 7, 2017

Portuguese researchers at Instituto de Medicina Molecular (iMM) Lisboa have identified a defense mechanism by which the Plasmodium parasite can survive inside its host's liver cells, a crucial stage in which it acquires the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.