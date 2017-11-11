Uncovering a reversible master switch for development

November 13, 2017
DNA
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a paper published in Genes & Development, BWH principal investigator Mitzi Kuroda, PhD, and her team identified a reversible "master switch" on most developmental genes. The team unearthed this biological insight through studies in the fruit fly —a powerful model organism for studying how human genes are organized and function.

The human genome contains billions of DNA "letters," that can only be read as words, phrases and sentences with the help of proteins that, metaphorically, mark the DNA with punctuation. Together, the DNA-protein combinations form chromatin which provides the essential annotation for gene transcription. However, it is still not understood how the annotation and readout of a single genome differs across . The differences are crucial for normal development and are mutated in cancer. Currently, it is thought that different combinations of proteins act at each of the thousands of genes, and deciphering the numerous complex patterns is a difficult task.

In Kang et al., the Kuroda lab identifies a reversible "master switch" that sits on potentially all in a model organism, the fruit fly. Their bivalent master switch model provides a conceptually simple explanation for how each developmental step is made along the path to different cell types, dependent on cell type-specific proteins, but acting through this common module.

In this case the fly model is likely to extend and synergize with seminal work by Harvard Medical School professor Brad Bernstein, MD, PhD, and colleagues on the regulation of key developmental genes in mammalian embryos.

Explore further: Genes that separate humans from fruit flies found

More information: Hyuckjoon Kang et al, Bivalent complexes of PRC1 with orthologs of BRD4 and MOZ/MORF target developmental genes in Drosophila, Genes & Development (2017). DOI: 10.1101/gad.305987.117

Related Stories

In fruit fly and human genetics, timing is everything

May 25, 2017

Every animal starts as a clump of cells, which over time multiply and mature into many different types of cells, tissues, and organs. This is fundamental biology. Yet, the details of this process remain largely mysterious. ...

Recommended for you

In the fight against viral infection, spelling counts

November 13, 2017

For millions of years, humans and viruses have engaged in a constant tug of war: as our cells evolve new ways to defend us from our viral enemies, these pathogens in turn acquire new traits to sidestep those defenses.

CRISPR-carrying nanoparticles edit the genome

November 13, 2017

In a new study, MIT researchers have developed nanoparticles that can deliver the CRISPR genome-editing system and specifically modify genes in mice. The team used nanoparticles to carry the CRISPR components, eliminating ...

Biologists create beetle with functional extra eye

November 13, 2017

On "Game of Thrones," a three-eyed raven holds the secrets of the past, present and future in a vast fantasy kingdom. But for real-world biologists, a "three-eyed beetle" may offer a true glimpse into the future of studying ...

CMU software assembles RNA transcripts more accurately

November 13, 2017

Computational biologists at Carnegie Mellon University have developed a more accurate computational method for reconstructing the full-length nucleotide sequences of the RNA products in cells, called transcripts, that transform ...

New insect species mimics dead leaves for camouflage

November 13, 2017

A new species of bushcricket which mimics dead leaves to the point of near invisibility and sings so loud humans can hear it has been examined for the first time using advanced technologies to reveal the unusual acoustic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.