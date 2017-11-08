Theranostic nanoparticles for tracking and monitoring disease state

November 9, 2017
Theranostic nanoparticles for tracking and monitoring disease state
From the SLAS Technology article "Theranostic Nanoparticles for Tracking and Monitoring Disease State." Credit: Peter Allen.

Although the most basic definition of a "theranostic" nanoparticle is a nanoparticle that simply has a therapeutic moiety and imaging or diagnostic moiety on the same particle, the authors of a new SLAS Technology review article pay particular attention to and emphasize the platforms in which self-reporting and disease monitoring is possible in real-time through the synergistic nature of the components on the theranostic particles.

The review is organized into theranostic nanoparticles of specific imaging and diagnostic modalities, including optical imaging, (MRI), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and nuclear imaging.

The evolving nature of the field toward such responsive and "smart" theranostic nanoparticles can be used as tools for life sciences researchers, especially in the context of identifying markers and characterizing cells and diseases over the course of its lifetime.

Many clinical imaging technologies have limitations in resolution when detecting small quantities of , but theranostic nanoparticles can be used in combination to provide early detection and therapy of diseases, and has the potential to advance imaging platforms for improved performance.

Explore further: Theranostics: Paintball targeting of cancer cells combined with precision therapy

More information: SLAS Technology, DOI: 10.1177/2472630317738698 , http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2472630317738698

Related Stories

Theranostic PET takes on both ovarian and prostate cancer

June 8, 2015

A first-in-human study revealed at the 2015 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) shows how a powerful new drug finds and attaches itself to the ovarian and prostate cancer cells ...

Recommended for you

Nanoshells could deliver more chemo with fewer side effects

November 8, 2017

Researchers investigating ways to deliver high doses of cancer-killing drugs inside tumors have shown they can use a laser and light-activated gold nanoparticles to remotely trigger the release of approved cancer drugs inside ...

Cool textiles to beat the heat

November 8, 2017

Air-conditioned buildings bring welcome relief to people coming in from the heat. But creating that comfort comes with a cost to our wallets and the environment in the form of increased energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions. ...

Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

November 8, 2017

From textbooks to artwork to newspapers, printed items are a part of our everyday life. But the ink used in today's printers are limited in colors and resolution. Now in a new study in ACS' journal Nano Letters, scientists ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.