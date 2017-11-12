Driving a Tesla may not trip your defibrillator

Credit: American Heart Association Sitting in, or standing close to the charging port of a Tesla electric vehicle didn't trigger a shock or interfere with implantable defibrillator performance, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2017, a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.

Researchers examined the potential effect of electromagnetic interference while charging an electric vehicle battery at 220 Volts. The study included 26 men and 8 women from Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, average age 69, with implanted cardiac defibrillators of various types.

Adjusting the defibrillators to both their least and most sensitive settings, the devices did not sense the electromagnetic signal from the electric vehicle battery when patients sat in the driver's seat, passenger seat, backseat or at the charging post (where the electromagnetic interference is at its highest).

These findings suggest that electric vehicles may be safe to use for individuals with cardiac defibrillators, according to the principal investigator, Abdul Wase, M.D. and his team.

