Driving a Tesla may not trip your defibrillator

November 14, 2017
Driving a Tesla may not trip your defibrillator
Credit: American Heart Association

Sitting in, or standing close to the charging port of a Tesla electric vehicle didn't trigger a shock or interfere with implantable defibrillator performance, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2017, a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians.

Researchers examined the potential effect of while charging an electric battery at 220 Volts. The study included 26 men and 8 women from Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, average age 69, with implanted cardiac defibrillators of various types.

Adjusting the defibrillators to both their least and most sensitive settings, the devices did not sense the electromagnetic signal from the electric vehicle battery when patients sat in the driver's seat, passenger seat, backseat or at the charging post (where the electromagnetic interference is at its highest).

These findings suggest that electric vehicles may be safe to use for individuals with cardiac defibrillators, according to the principal investigator, Abdul Wase, M.D. and his team.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
charging an electric vehicle battery at 220 Volts

Just FYI: People are charging all kinds of things at 230-240V in Europe. People are exposed to WAY more EM radiation while waiting at tramway or train stops. No. People with implanted defibrillators or pacemakers or brain stimulators (which are implanted for some people who have extreme epileptic seizures) are not keeling over because of this.
This is one study they could have skipped.
Zzzzzzzz
not rated yet 1 hour ago
I am thinking there were plenty of naysayers crowing about the danger....

