With a few smart moves, we can relieve the pressure on gas

November 23, 2017 by Amandine Denis, The Conversation

A new report from ClimateWorks Australia has found that the national demand for gas could be reduced by 25% by 2030 through better energy efficiency measures and using gas alternatives in industry and buildings.

These expected savings could meet up to 70% of the projected shortfall in gas supply on the east coast, estimated at around 465 petajoules (PJ) by 2030, while lowering energy costs for all gas users.

The meeting of the federal and state energy ministers tomorrow is an ideal forum to broaden discussions on energy and encourage action on the demand side.

Two ways to cut gas use: efficiency or fuel shifting

Our report found significant opportunities to reduce gas demand through demand-side measures, mainly in large industry and commercial and residential buildings.

There are essentially two ways to reduce gas use: by improving , or by substituting another fuel for gas. For example, industry could save about 200PJ of energy by implementing improvements such as re-using waste heat, upgrading boilers and using electricity, solar thermal energy or bioenergy for industrial heating.

A further 90PJ could be saved through improvements in our commercial and . Nearly two-thirds of this saving would come from energy efficiency improvements, such as improving the building shells, better temperature controls, or upgrading water and space heating equipment.

The rest of the savings would come from switching from gas to electric heat pumps for water and space heating (including split-system air conditioners).

A final 30PJ can be saved in the electricity generation sector by reducing demand across buildings and industry with, for example, more efficient appliances and motors.

Making Australia competitive

Reducing gas use will immediately lower household and business costs, and in the longer term ease the pressure on gas supplies.

It will also improve the competitiveness of Australian industry. Our previous research has found that global and domestic leaders in efficiency consistently achieve 1-2% in energy savings per year. This is much higher than other companies in the same sector.

Low-performing companies could increase their profit margins by 2-10% each year – even after accounting for the capital costs of improvements – if they matched the efforts of leaders in their sector.

This is particularly important for Australian companies. We are lagging behind other developed economies in terms of energy productivity, at a time when energy prices are soaring.

Reduce emissions, increase productivity

More than half of Australia's national energy productivity target could come from reducing gas use and incentivising fuel shifting as much as possible.

We could also stop the equivalent of 7-16 tonnes of carbon dioxide going into our atmosphere every year, meeting up to 12% of Australia's 2030 emissions reduction target.

Our research identified the barriers preventing many businesses from significantly reducing their gas use. These include lack of capital, skills or information, and the perception that relatively new technologies are risky.

This means there's a real need for government policy and support. A small number of state-based programs are already aimed at helping businesses improve their efficiency and explore gas alternatives. We need national initiatives to supplement these, building on existing programs like the National Energy Productivity Plan and the Emissions Reduction Fund.

Reducing gas demand can help us towards net zero emissions, save business and households considerable amounts of money and improve our security. This is a win-win for Australia.

Explore further: Managing demand can save two power stations' worth of energy at peak times

Related Stories

Updating building energy codes: How much can your state save?

November 6, 2013

How much in energy and cost savings would your state realize if it updated its commercial building energy codes? You can find out in a new on-line publication* from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). ...

Australia needs a strong carbon price to meet Paris target

November 30, 2016

Australia needs to consider a carbon price of around $US140 a tonne by 2040 to help the world meet its target to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, experts have told The Australian National University annual Energy ...

Recommended for you

Volvo to supply Uber with self-driving cars (Update)

November 20, 2017

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said Monday it has signed an agreement to supply "tens of thousands" of self-driving cars to Uber, as the ride-sharing company battles a number of different controversies.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.