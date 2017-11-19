Schooling fish mainly react to one or two neighbors at a time

November 21, 2017
Schooling fish mainly react to one or two neighbors at a time
Rummy-nose tetra species. Credit: David Villa, CNRS

The study, published in PLOS Computational Biology, developed a new method combining behavioral analyses with a computer model to map the chain of direct interactions in a school of fish. The international research team, that includes the University of Bristol, found individual fish pay attention to its neighbours when the school moves together.

Schooling fish exhibit remarkable group-level co-ordination where many individuals move together seamlessly. This is because individuals in the group respond to the movement of other group members. However, it is not known how many individuals each fish pay attention to.

Understanding how an individual fish works together with its neighbors is important because these interactions reveal how the school as a group move and explore the environment and could help identify how directional information spreads across a group.

Dr Luca Giuggioli, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Engineering Mathematics at the University of Bristol, said: "Our research shows that in the relatively common aquarium fish, the rummy-nose tetra species who show very strong schooling behaviour, there is a small number of influential neighbors, typically one or two, and they are not necessarily the closest ones. Surprisingly, group co-ordination appears to take place by fish constantly changing who they decide to pay attention to."

The ability to co-ordinate shared actions and movements across a group without a leader has many advantages. It allows tasks to be divided among individuals in an efficient way and makes the group resilient to the loss of the leader or leaders, as the group's behaviour does not depend on any one individual. The rummy-nose tetra species appears to have chosen this co-ordination strategy where any individual may become a leader depending on the need.

The research shows millions of years of evolution where nature has developed joint information processing and co-ordination methods that offer advantages beyond individual skills. The findings could be developed to co-ordinate the actions of artificial systems and human-built agents, such as swarms of drones that could be used in the future for search and rescue operations, environmental and wildlife monitoring.

Having identified individual-level interactions and the influential neighbours, the next step for the research team is to find out how these information sources are combined individually, and the sensory-motor mechanisms carried out by individual to decide their own future movement. Answering these questions will help researchers to finely predict the collective patterns of schooling and how directional information propagates across a group.

Explore further: Noise pollution found to be disruptive for schooling fish

More information: 'Identifying influential neighbors in animal flocking' by Li Jiang, Luca Giuggioli, Andrea Perna, Ramon Escobedo, Valentin Lecheval, Clement Sire, Zhangang Han, Guy Theraulaz PLoS Computational Biology, 2017. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1005822

Related Stories

Individuality drives collective behavior of schooling fish

September 7, 2017

New research sheds light on how "animal personalities" - inter-individual differences in animal behaviour - can drive the collective behaviour and functioning of animal groups such as schools of fish, including their cohesion, ...

Consistency builds cohesion in the animal kingdom

September 27, 2016

Oscar Wilde may have considered consistency "the last refuge of the unimaginative" in human behaviour, but when it comes to fish, the element of predictability is critical. Such are the findings of new research led by the ...

Fish follow the rules to school

November 7, 2011

The rules of school are simple: it is all about watching the kid nearest to you and making sure you do what they do. Researchers at the mathematics department at Uppsala University, together with biologists at Sydney University ...

Fish step up to lead when predators are near

May 3, 2017

Researchers from the University of Bristol have discovered that some fish within a shoal take on the responsibilities of leader when they are under threat from predators.

Recommended for you

Male dolphins offer gifts to attract females

November 21, 2017

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have captured a rare sexual display: evidence of male humpback dolphins presenting females with large marine sponges in an apparent effort to mate.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.