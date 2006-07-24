How to know when it's safe to click 'unsubscribe' on spam emai

November 29, 2017 by Jim Rossman, The Dallas Morning News
spam
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

I had a reader write in to ask about spam.

He wanted to know if using the unsubscribe link on spam emails was a good idea.

We've all received spam, and the eternal question is, "Do I click the unsubscribe link or not?"

In the old days, spammers made using email quite annoying. I know I still get way more spam than actual .

In 2003, President George W. Bush signed a law called the CAN-SPAM Act. That stands for Controlling the Assault of Non-Solicited Pornography And Marketing. Sounds serious - and it is. The law aimed to help us reclaim our inboxes.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, here are the rules emailers need to follow:

- Don't use false or misleading header information.

- Don't use deceptive subject lines.

- Identify the message as an ad.

- Tell recipients where you're located.

- Tell recipients how to get out of receiving future email from you.

- Honor opt-out requests promptly.

- Monitor what others are doing on your behalf.

So all those things are pretty good, but the one we are interested in today is No. 6, which is also known as the unsubscribe link.

The good news is clicking unsubscribe works - if the sender isn't shady.

Wait. Isn't most spam sent by shady operators?

Yes, it is.

So I guess the lesson today is go ahead and click unsubscribe if you're reasonably sure the sender is legit, but I'm guessing those will be few and far between.

I use Google Mail, and it has a pretty aggressive spam filter. Sometimes I'll click on the spam folder and take a look at some of the messages. Some look like they come from actual companies, but others are quite obviously spammers.

Some of the spammers' messages have unsubscribe links, and some don't.

When in doubt, just ignore the spam. If they are shady, they may just be waiting for people like you to click on the unsubscribe link, which just serves to verify your email is active.

You should also take advantage of your email provider's spam filtering.

In my Google Mail account, I can highlight a suspect message and press a button to mark it as spam. Give that a try, and the messages should start going directly to your folder.

If the messages just won't stop, you can always set up a filter to automatically move those messages to the trash. Look in your settings for instructions on how to set up filtering. Of course, filtering only works if there is something common to search for in the messages.

Explore further: Image spam grows to 20 percent of spam

4 shares

©2017 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

Image spam grows to 20 percent of spam

July 24, 2006

E-mail spam that relies on images to make it difficult to filter now encompasses 21 percent of all spam, said IronPort Systems, a San Bruno, Calif., company.

Hacked emails slice spam fast

November 26, 2014

Spam spreads much faster and to more people when it is being propagated by hacked, or otherwise compromised, email accounts rather than legitimate accounts, according to research published in the International Journal of ...

Cell phone spam widespread in China

November 27, 2006

A China Internet Society study has suggested 6.25 percent of cell phone users in the country receive spam text messages more than 40 times a week.

Spurned spammers hack security site

May 11, 2006

Spammers have attacked anti-spam, anti-spyware company Blue Security's Web site, stealing parts of the database to get customers' e-mail addresses.

Recommended for you

Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Siemens working on hybrid plane

November 28, 2017

Airbus, Siemens and Rolls-Royce are teaming up to develop a hybrid passenger plane that would use a single electric turbofan along with three conventional jet engines running on aviation fuel.

Artificial muscles give soft robots superpowers

November 27, 2017

Soft robotics has made leaps and bounds over the last decade as researchers around the world have experimented with different materials and designs to allow once rigid, jerky machines to bend and flex in ways that mimic and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.