New England shrimp fishing closed for at least one more year

November 29, 2017

New England shrimp will be unavailable to seafood consumers for at least another year as the fishery struggles with environmental changes.

An arm of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission made the decision on Wednesday in Portland. New England shrimp fishing is based in Maine and has been shut down since 2013.

Scientists have said the shrimp are suffering from poor reproduction and warming ocean temperatures. The Atlantic States commission was tasked with determining if the shrimp population has recovered enough to withstand commercial fishing pressure.

The shrimp fishery has traditionally taken place in winter months. The shrimp were a popular winter seafood item in New England and beyond. An advisory board had recommended reopening the fishery, but the commission's technical committee wanted to keep the fishery closed.

Explore further: New rules for lobstering in southern New England up for vote

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Expanding DNA's alphabet lets cells produce novel proteins

November 29, 2017

Scientists are expanding the genetic code of life, using man-made DNA to create a semi-synthetic strain of bacteria—and new research shows those altered microbes actually worked to produce proteins unlike those found in ...

Soccer success is all about skill: study

November 29, 2017

A new study led by UQ School of Biological Sciences Professor Robbie Wilson used analytic techniques developed in evolutionary biology to determine the impact of a player's skill, athletic ability, and balance on their success ...

Jellyfish on the menu

November 29, 2017

Squid, sole, dogfish, herring and cod all feed on baby jellyfish – according to new research from the University of East Anglia and the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas).

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.