News Corp reports profit jump to $87 mn

November 10, 2017

US media group News Corp said Thursday it returned to profit in the past quarter, as it saw improvements in digital subscriptions at the Wall Street Journal and other newspapers.

The media conglomerate led by mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family reported a profit of $87 million in the fiscal quarter to June 30, compared with a flat result a year earlier.

Revenues grew five percent to $2.01 billion.

Chief executive Robert Thomson said revenues and operating income grew in all segments, including its real estate websites.

Thomson said the newspaper outlook appears positive following changes made by Google in its indexing of online to help support digital subscription models.

"We have reason for optimism about the future of our premium media businesses, in light of the profound changes agreed by Google in the ranking of news content," he said.

"These changes follow almost a decade of campaigning by News Corp, which led the world in understanding the threat to and the opportunities for quality journalism in the digital age. We are continuing our discussions with both Google and Facebook about further facilitating subscriptions and the sharing of permissioned personal data."

For the newspaper segment, revenues were up two percent as gains in the US and Australia offset declines in Britain.

In addition to the Wall Street Journal, the company publishes the New York Post, The Times and Sunday Times of London, The Sun and a number of Australian newspapers.

The Wall Street Journal saw the number of digital subscribers increase to 1.3 million from 967,000 in the prior year.

In Australia the company had 375,400 digital subscribers, up from 283,100 a year ago.

The Times and Sunday Times saw its subscriber base rise to 212,000, compared to 181,000.

For digital real estate, which includes the realtor.com listing site, revenues were up 20 percent.

The company retained most of the print operations of the original News Corp when it was broken up in 2013 into two separate firms as part of a plan to "unlock value" for shareholders.

The breakup led to the creation of a separately traded 21st Century Fox, which includes most of the film and television properties in the Murdoch empire.

Murdoch, 86, began a gradual withdrawal from both companies in 2013, and now shares the title of chairman with his eldest son Lachlan at both firms.

Explore further: Newspaper woes send Murdoch's News Corp into red

Related Stories

Newspaper woes drag News Corp to loss

November 7, 2016

Weakness in newspaper advertising dented quarterly results of News Corp., which swung to a loss in the past quarter of declines in advertising and circulation, results showed Monday.

News Corp pushed to profit by digital thrust

August 9, 2016

News Corp on Monday said that it turned a quarterly profit with help from digital efforts that made up for declines in newspaper advertising at Rupert Murdoch's media giant.

News Corp buys social video firm Unruly

September 16, 2015

News Corp, the publishing group created by magnate Rupert Murdoch, announced plans Wednesday to buy social video ad firm Unruly for up to $176 million.

Recommended for you

Fruit fly brains inform search engines of the future

November 9, 2017

Every day, websites you visit and smartphone apps that you use are crunching huge sets of data to find things that resemble each other: products that are similar to your past purchases; songs that are similar to tunes you've ...

Researchers devise an algorithm to combat gerrymandering

November 8, 2017

As the Supreme Court considers Gill v. Whitford, a challenge to the practice of partisan gerrymandering that may rewrite the rules used to draw congressional districts, a team of computer scientists has come up with a new ...

Fully integrated circuits printed directly onto fabric

November 8, 2017

Researchers have successfully incorporated washable, stretchable and breathable electronic circuits into fabric, opening up new possibilities for smart textiles and wearable electronics. The circuits were made with cheap, ...

A robotic spy among the fish

November 8, 2017

A new miniature robot developed by EPFL researchers can swim with fish, learn how they communicate with each other and make them change direction or come together. These capabilities have been proven on schools of zebrafish.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.