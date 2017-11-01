Mice, fish and flies: the animals still being sent into space

November 2, 2017 by Pascale Mollard-Chenebenoit
Laika the dog was the first living creature to go into orbit—now smaller creatures are used
Laika the dog was the first living creature to go into orbit—now smaller creatures are used

Sixty years after Laika the dog became the first living creature to go into orbit, animals are still being sent into space—though these days much smaller creatures are going up.

Julie Robinson, chief scientist for the International Space Station programme, explains what we are still learning from animals in orbit.

Why no more dogs, cats or monkeys?

When those animals were sent into , it was because people were afraid that in general could not survive without gravity, and that people might suffocate.

We really didn't know what it might be like to live in space without gravity.

Today when we send animal into space we send of small animals in order to accomplish biomedical research goals.

What's going up now, and how do they adapt?

Just as we do with research on Earth, we typically use rodents, fruit flies, fish and other small .

There have been some scientific studies with snails; we are considering rats for the future.

For any experiment we do in space, the astronauts need special training and that is true for animal experiments as well, so they need to know how to operate the habitat and how to do the experiment activities.

With mice, launching is a that is stressful for astronauts, too.

When they come onboard and start floating, they are surprised but pretty soon they learn how to use their habitat, how to move around and drink, sleep and eat in a pretty normal way.

Once they are settled, it is a relatively peaceful experience.

The fish adapt very quickly.

What are we learning?

The experiments that are done with mice in space are very similar to experiment done with mice on the ground. They are generally targeting areas where we are trying to improve human health such as treatments for osteoporosis and muscle loss.

In space, those are floating like humans do, and they lose (...) bone if they don't exercise. Same with muscles because they don't use many muscles.

With mice, those disease processus move pretty quickly; it can be useful for developing treatments for on Earth or for other aspects of ageing.

Fish are also important for looking at bone loss and muscle wasting.

Generally our research has dual purposes—We want to reduce the risk of futures explorations beyond Earth's orbit, but we also want to have an impact here on Earth, because a lot of those processus are also happening as we age.

Explore further: Image: Learning to spacewalk before heading to space

Related Stories

Image: Learning to spacewalk before heading to space

November 1, 2017

Using a system similar to an overhead bridge crane, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is suspended over a mock-up of the International Space Station during a microgravity simulation in the Active Response Gravity ...

Rodents help NASA take the next step to Mars

August 15, 2017

NASA's future deep space exploration – including to Mars – is an unprecedented venture in spaceflight, requiring us to tackle challenges we've never faced before. For instance, we know the human body changes significantly ...

Cheek muscles hold up better than leg muscles in space

June 30, 2015

It is well known that muscles need resistance (gravity) to maintain optimal health, and when they do not have this resistance, they deteriorate. A new report published in the July 2015 issue of The FASEB Journal, however, ...

Mice studies in space offer clues on bone loss

May 26, 2016

Astronauts know their bodies will be tested during time spent on the International Space Station, from the 15 daily sunrises and sunsets wreaking havoc on their circadian rhythms to the lack of gravity that weakens bone density ...

Recommended for you

Martian ridge brings out rover's color talents

November 1, 2017

Color-discerning capabilities that NASA's Curiosity rover has been using on Mars since 2012 are proving particularly helpful on a mountainside ridge the rover is now climbing.

'Monster' planet discovery challenges formation theory

October 31, 2017

A giant planet, which should not exist according to planet formation theory, has been discovered around a distant star. The new research is presented in a paper recently accepted for publication in the journal Monthly Notices ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.