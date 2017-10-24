Massive data breach has cost Equifax nearly $90 million

November 11, 2017

A massive security breach that hit Equifax has cost the US credit bureau nearly $90 million so far, a figure that is set to rise further, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The company, which gathers data on consumers to help lenders determine borrowers' creditworthiness, revealed in September that hackers had stolen the personal details, including names, dates of birth and , of nearly 146 million people.

In the third quarter, "we incurred a one-time charge related to the cybersecurity incident of $87.5 million," John Gamble said during a conference call on quarterly results.

Equifax is forecasting between $60 and $75 million in spending that will include information technology security in the fourth quarter, he said.

In addition to the expenses, the group's earnings have also been affected, particularly due to customer dissatisfaction, Equifax said.

Its net income fell 27 percent to $96.3 million in the third quarter.

Equifax also said in a document sent to the US Securities and Exchange commission that it is the subject of 240 class-action lawsuits in the US and Canada as well as more than 50 investigations in the US, Canada and Great Britain.

It did not quantify the possible financial impact of the lawsuits.

Equifax interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros said that following the security breach, its senior leadership will not receive bonuses this year.

Its CEO Richard Smith resigned in late September, as did two other Equifax executives, its and chief officer.

Explore further: UK probes Equifax hacking

Related Stories

UK probes Equifax hacking

October 24, 2017

Britain's financial watchdog on Tuesday said it was investigating a massive hack of the US consumer credit rating service Equifax that affected potentially almost 700,000 British customers.

Equifax says 100,000 Canadians' data hacked

September 19, 2017

The personal information of 100,000 Canadians may have been compromised in a hack of Equifax revealed earlier in the month, the credit data company said Tuesday.

Equifax says it had a security breach earlier in the year

September 19, 2017

Equifax, under pressure from a massive data breach, says it had a separate incident earlier this year. That may mean even more scrutiny as the company deals with the aftermath of a security failure that exposed the information ...

Recommended for you

Fruit fly brains inform search engines of the future

November 9, 2017

Every day, websites you visit and smartphone apps that you use are crunching huge sets of data to find things that resemble each other: products that are similar to your past purchases; songs that are similar to tunes you've ...

Researchers devise an algorithm to combat gerrymandering

November 8, 2017

As the Supreme Court considers Gill v. Whitford, a challenge to the practice of partisan gerrymandering that may rewrite the rules used to draw congressional districts, a team of computer scientists has come up with a new ...

A robotic spy among the fish

November 8, 2017

A new miniature robot developed by EPFL researchers can swim with fish, learn how they communicate with each other and make them change direction or come together. These capabilities have been proven on schools of zebrafish.

Fully integrated circuits printed directly onto fabric

November 8, 2017

Researchers have successfully incorporated washable, stretchable and breathable electronic circuits into fabric, opening up new possibilities for smart textiles and wearable electronics. The circuits were made with cheap, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.