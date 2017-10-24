Image: Pandora, the would-be perturber

November 7, 2017
Image: Pandora, the would-be perturber
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute 

As Cassini hurtled toward its fatal encounter with Saturn, the spacecraft turned to catch this final look at Saturn's moon Pandora next to the thin line of the F ring.

Over the course of its mission, Cassini helped scientists understand that Pandora plays a smaller role than they originally thought in shaping the narrow ring. When Cassini arrived at Saturn, many thought that Pandora and Prometheus worked together to shepherd the F ring between them, confining it and sculpting its unusual braided and kinked structures. However, data from Cassini show that the gravity of the two moons together actually stirs the F ring into a chaotic state, generating the "gap and streamer" structure seen elsewhere.

Recent models, supported by Cassini images, suggest that it is Prometheus alone, not Pandora, that confines the bulk of the F ring, aided by the particular characteristics of its orbit. Prometheus establishes stable locations for F material where the moon's own gravitational resonances are least cluttered by the perturbing influence of its sibling satellite, Pandora.

This view looks toward the sunlit side of the rings from about 28 degrees above the ringplane. The image was taken in visible light with the Cassini narrow-angle camera on Sept. 14, 2017.

The view was obtained at a distance of approximately 360,000 miles (577,000 kilometers) from Pandora and at a Sun-Pandora-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 119 degrees. Image scale is about 2.2 miles (3.5 kilometers) per pixel.

The Cassini spacecraft ended its mission on Sept. 15, 2017.

Explore further: Image: The grace of Saturn

Related Stories

Image: The grace of Saturn

October 24, 2017

Saturn's graceful lanes of orbiting ice—its iconic rings—wind their way around the planet to pass beyond the horizon in this view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. And diminutive Pandora, scarcely larger than a pixel here, ...

Image: Prometheus and the Ghostly F Ring

August 8, 2017

The thin sliver of Saturn's moon Prometheus lurks near ghostly structures in Saturn's narrow F ring in this view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Many of the narrow ring's faint and wispy features result from its gravitational ...

Image: Pandora up close

December 23, 2016

This image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft is one of the highest-resolution views ever taken of Saturn's moon Pandora. Pandora (52 miles, 84 kilometers) across orbits Saturn just outside the narrow F ring.

Moons in hiding

September 23, 2015

Prometheus and Pandora are almost hidden in Saturn's rings in this image.

Image: Goodbye to the dark side of Saturn

October 3, 2017

Stunning views like this image of Saturn's night side are only possible thanks to our robotic emissaries like Cassini. Until future missions are sent to Saturn, Cassini's image-rich legacy must suffice.

Image: Saturn-lit Tethys

August 23, 2017

Cassini gazes across the icy rings of Saturn toward the icy moon Tethys, whose night side is illuminated by Saturnshine, or sunlight reflected by the planet.

Recommended for you

Seven new giant radio galaxies discovered

November 7, 2017

(Phys.org)—Mexican astronomers report the discovery of seven new large extragalactic radio sources called giant radio galaxies (GRG). The GRGs were found by visual inspection of radio images provided by two astronomical ...

Forest of molecular signals observed in star-forming galaxy

November 6, 2017

Ryo Ando, a graduate student of the University of Tokyo, and his colleagues have observed the galaxy NGC 253 and resolved its locations of star formation down to the scale of a molecular cloud, a star formation site with ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.