Image: Hubble sees nearby asteroids photobombing distant galaxies

November 3, 2017
Image: Hubble sees nearby asteroids photobombing distant galaxies
Abell 370 Parallel Field with Asteroids. Credit: HubbleSite NewsCenter

Photobombing asteroids from our solar system have snuck their way into this deep image of the universe taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

These asteroids are right around the corner in astronomical terms, residing roughly 160 million miles from Earth.

Yet they've horned their way into this picture of thousands of galaxies scattered across space and time at inconceivably farther distances.

The video will load shortly.
While peering at galaxies far, far away, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spotted several asteroids streaking across our solar system. These interplanetary vagabonds photobombed Hubble's deep-sky snapshots of the Frontier Fields galaxy cluster Abell 370. Credit: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)

Explore further: Hubble digs into cosmic archaeology

Related Stories

Hubble digs into cosmic archaeology

October 30, 2017

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image is chock-full of galaxies. Each glowing speck is a different galaxy, except the bright flash in the middle of the image which is actually a star lying within our own galaxy that ...

Asteroid Florence has two moons

September 6, 2017

Florence, an asteroid that came within 4.4 million miles (7.0 million kilometers) of Earth last week, has two small moons, according to radar images obtained by NASA.

Large asteroid to safely pass earth on September 1

August 18, 2017

Asteroid Florence, a large near-Earth asteroid, will pass safely by Earth on Sept. 1, 2017, at a distance of about 4.4 million miles, (7.0 million kilometers, or about 18 Earth-Moon distances). Florence is among the largest ...

Image: Section of Hubble solar wing

August 31, 2017

A deceptively valuable wall hanging: this section of the NASA–ESA Hubble Space Telescope's solar array flew for eight years in space before being returned to Earth aboard a Space Shuttle, and is now displayed at ESA's technical ...

Image: Hubble's cosmic atlas

July 28, 2017

This beautiful clump of glowing gas, dark dust and glittering stars is the spiral galaxy NGC 4248, located about 24 million light-years away in the constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs).

Recommended for you

The most ancient spiral galaxy confirmed

November 3, 2017

The most ancient spiral galaxy discovered to date is revealing its secrets to a team of astronomers at Swinburne University of Technology and The Australian National University (ANU), part of the Australian Research Council ...

ALMA discovers cold dust around nearest star

November 3, 2017

The ALMA Observatory has detected dust around Proxima Centauri. These observations reveal the glow coming from cold dust in a region between one to four times as far from Proxima Centauri as the Earth is from the Sun. The ...

Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life

November 2, 2017

Some exoplanets shine brighter than others in the search for life beyond the solar system. New NASA research proposes a novel approach to sniffing out exoplanet atmospheres. It takes advantage of frequent stellar storms—which ...

The inner secrets of planets and stars

November 2, 2017

After a five-year, 1.74 billion-mile journey, NASA's Juno spacecraft entered Jupiter's orbit in July 2016, to begin its mission to collect data on the structure, atmosphere, and magnetic and gravitational fields of the mysterious ...

Neutron star merger confirms decades of predictions

November 2, 2017

On Aug. 17, the Laser Interferometry Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detected the fifth fingerprint of a massive disturbance in spacetime since LIGO began operations in September 2015. Unlike the first four sets of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.