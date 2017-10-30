Image: Hubble sees nearby asteroids photobombing distant galaxies

Abell 370 Parallel Field with Asteroids. Credit: HubbleSite NewsCenter Photobombing asteroids from our solar system have snuck their way into this deep image of the universe taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

These asteroids are right around the corner in astronomical terms, residing roughly 160 million miles from Earth.

Yet they've horned their way into this picture of thousands of galaxies scattered across space and time at inconceivably farther distances.

The video will load shortly. While peering at galaxies far, far away, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spotted several asteroids streaking across our solar system. These interplanetary vagabonds photobombed Hubble's deep-sky snapshots of the Frontier Fields galaxy cluster Abell 370. Credit: NASA, ESA, and G. Bacon (STScI)

