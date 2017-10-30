Image: Hubble sees nearby asteroids photobombing distant galaxies

Photobombing asteroids from our solar system have snuck their way into this deep image of the universe taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
These asteroids are right around the corner in astronomical terms, residing roughly 160 million miles from Earth.
Yet they've horned their way into this picture of thousands of galaxies scattered across space and time at inconceivably farther distances.
Explore further: Hubble digs into cosmic archaeology
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.