Image: Earth as viewed from 10,000 miles

November 10, 2017
Image: Earth as viewed from 10,000 miles
Credit: NASA

On November 9, 1967, the uncrewed Apollo 4 test flight made a great ellipse around Earth as a test of the translunar motors and of the high speed entry required of a crewed flight returning from the Moon.

A 70mm camera was programmed to look out a window toward Earth, and take a series of photographs from "high apogee."

Seen looking west are coastal Brazil, the Atlantic Ocean, West Africa and Antarctica. This photograph was made as the Apollo 4 spacecraft, still attached to the S-IVB (third) stage, orbited Earth at an altitude of 9,544 miles.

