Smiling human faces are attractive to dogs—thanks to oxytocin

November 21, 2017
Smiling human faces are attractive to dogs -- thanks to oxytocin
The hormone oxytocin is probably a key factor in the interaction between dogs and humans. Credit: Sanni Somppi

Researchers in the University of Helsinki's Canine Mind research project found that oxytocin made dogs interested in smiling human faces. It also made them see angry faces as less threatening. Correlated with affection and trust, the hormone oxytocin is probably a key factor in the interaction between dogs and humans.

"It seems that the hormone influences what the dog sees and how it experiences what it sees," says doctoral student Sanni Somppi.

Researchers in the Canine Mind group showed 43 images of smiling and angry faces on a computer screen. Each dog was tested twice: once under the influence of oxytocin, which was administered as part of the test, and once without oxytocin. The dogs' gaze and were measured with an eye-tracking device. Emotions and attentiveness influence the gaze and regulate pupil size, making eye tracking a window into the dogs' minds.

Dogs typically focus on the most remarkable aspect of each situation, such as threatening stimuli in a frightening situation. Recognising and interpreting threats quickly is important for survival. Dogs under the influence of oxytocin were more interested in smiling faces than they were in angry ones. In addition, oxytocin also influenced the dogs' , which was evident in their pupil size.

"We were among the first researchers in the world to use measurements in the evaluation of dogs' emotional states. This method had previously only been used on humans and apes," says Professor Outi Vainio, who heads the research group.

Without oxytocin, the dogs' pupils were at their largest when they looked at angry faces. This indicated that the angry faces caused the most powerful emotional reaction in the dogs. Under the influence of oxytocin, however, images of smiling faces enhanced the dogs' emotional state more than angry ones. This is to say that oxytocin probably made the seem less threatening and the smiling faces more appealing.

"Both effects promote dog-human communication and the development of affectionate relations," says Professor Vainio.

Professor Vainio's research group has previously successfully applied eye tracking and EEGs to studying the canine mind. In this study, the group partnered with József Topál, a Hungarian pioneer of canine research who specialises in dog-human interaction and the social intelligence of dogs.

Explore further: Dogs recognize familiar faces from images

More information: Sanni Somppi et al, Nasal Oxytocin Treatment Biases Dogs' Visual Attention and Emotional Response toward Positive Human Facial Expressions, Frontiers in Psychology (2017). DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2017.01854

Related Stories

Dogs recognize familiar faces from images

December 18, 2013

So far the specialized skill for recognizing facial features holistically has been assumed to be a quality that only humans and possibly primates possess. Although it's well known, that faces and eye contact play an important ...

Behind the puppy-dog eyes

November 1, 2017

Eye contact between dingoes and humans reveals clues of the domestication process.

Dogs know that smile on your face

February 12, 2015

Dogs can tell the difference between happy and angry human faces, according to a new study in the Cell Press journal Current Biology on February 12. The discovery represents the first solid evidence that an animal other than ...

Dogs' social skills linked to oxytocin sensitivity

September 18, 2017

The tendency of dogs to seek contact with their owners is associated with genetic variations in sensitivity for the hormone oxytocin, according to a new study from Linköping University, Sweden. The results have been published ...

The hormone that could be making your dog aggressive

September 27, 2017

For some dog owners, a leisurely walk can turn stressful the moment their canine companion sees another pup walking by. Dogs with what is known as "leash aggression" may bark, growl or lunge at other dogs during walks, setting ...

Emotions matter—dogs view facial expressions differently

January 19, 2016

A recent study from the University of Helsinki shows that the social gazing behavior of domestic dogs resembles that of humans: dogs view facial expressions systematically, preferring eyes. In addition, the facial expression ...

Recommended for you

New discovery: Common jellyfish is actually two species

November 21, 2017

University of Delaware professor Patrick Gaffney and alumnus Keith Bayha, a research associate with the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, have determined that a common sea nettle jellyfish is actually two ...

Male dolphins offer gifts to attract females

November 21, 2017

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have captured a rare sexual display: evidence of male humpback dolphins presenting females with large marine sponges in an apparent effort to mate.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.