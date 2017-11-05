Fluorescent probes to study cellular activity

November 7, 2017
Fluorescent probes to study cellular activity
Figure shows the targeting of cPLA2 by the newly designed inhibitor and substrate probe. Left: Identifying differences in cPLA2 level in untreated and Trichostatin A (TSA, an inhibitor compound)-treated SHSY5Y cells. Right: Demonstrating higher selectivity for cPLA2 against sPLA2 (another member of the phospholipase A2 family) by FRET-based assay using the substrate probe. Credit: NG Cheng Yang, CAO Xujun

NUS chemists have recently developed selective probes for cytosolic phospholipase A2 (cPLA2) to determine enzyme levels and activity.

cPLA2 is an important enzyme heavily utilised in regulating inflammatory responses in the body. It has been gaining significant interest medically, with increasing links of its involvement in inflammatory and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. The ability to image and correctly identify cPLA2 in biological systems is important in understanding the mechanistic pathways involved in these diseases. A team led by Prof LAM Yulin from the Department of Chemistry, NUS has discovered some fluorescent that could image cPLA2. These include an inhibitor (compound which reduces the enzyme activity) and a substrate (compound which the enzyme acts on) that exhibit fluorescence.

By mimicking the structure of a well-known inhibitor of cPLA2, arachidonyl trifluoromethyl ketone (AACOCF3), the research group has successfully attached a fluorescent organic dye (coumarin) onto the carbon chain end of AACOCF3. This created a fluorogenic form of AACOCF3 which retained its native inhibitory activity towards cPLA2. Preliminary studies performed on the newly designed compound showed its ability to differentiate between cells containing different levels of cPLA2. Concurrently, this newly developed was able to inhibit cPLA2, providing a dual role of imaging and inhibition. This allows biochemists to directly detect the at the cellular level while effecting an intended biological response.

Encouraged by these results, the research group expanded their studies by developing another probe to measure cPLA2 activity. The conventional assay of cPLA2 activity uses a radioactive compound as a substrate. However, the use of such assays is highly undesirable due to the hazards surrounding radioactive materials. To circumvent this problem, various calorimetric and fluorogenic assay kits for the measurement of cPLA2 activity are now commercially available. However, these assays can also detect other enzymes in the PLA2 family and are not selective only to cPLA2. It would be useful to have an alternative probe, which is specifically targeted at cPLA2.

By adopting a similar approach, fluorogenic coumarin and fluorescein (another fluorescent organic dye) moieties were attached onto phosphatidylcholine (a substrate of cPLA2). This causes a non-radiative internal transfer of energy between one dye to the other when the light sensitive part is irradiated at its excitation wavelength; a phenomenon known as Förster resonance energy transfer (FRET). This new substrate probe was found to be highly selective to cPLA2, with no loss of native and suitable for inhibitor screening assays.

The group is currently investigating the effects of attaching fluorescent chemical compounds of different colours onto both the inhibitor and probes so as to widen their applications.

Explore further: Novel target for existing drug may improve success of radiation therapy

More information: Cheng Yang Ng et al. Fluorogenic probes to monitor cytosolic phospholipase A2activity, Chem. Commun. (2017). DOI: 10.1039/C6CC09305A

Related Stories

Chemists have created compounds that can treat glaucoma

November 6, 2017

Glaucoma is a serious disease associated with increased intraocular pressure, often leading to blindness. One treatment is to reduce aqueous humour secretion in the ciliary body of the eye by inhibiting the activity of special ...

Recommended for you

Transforming fibrils into crystals

November 7, 2017

An international team of researchers have discovered a new type of transition in protein folding: amyloid crystals formed from amyloid fibrils by a decrease in energy. The crystals are even more stable than the fibrils, which ...

New amino acid may lead to progress on major maladies

November 7, 2017

It's open to different types, but it's ultimately seeking an exclusive relationship. It knows how to establish a strong bond, but when it does, it tends to develop an unhealthy attachment that can keep a partner from reaching ...

'Smart' paper can conduct electricity, detect water

November 7, 2017

In cities and large-scale manufacturing plants, a water leak in a complicated network of pipes can take tremendous time and effort to detect, as technicians must disassemble many pieces to locate the problem. The American ...

New target for development of innovative antibiotics

November 7, 2017

In an article published in Nature Communications on October 3, a group of scientists from Brazil and France describes a new strategy that could be useful to treat infection by drug-resistant pathogens.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.