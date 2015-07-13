Facebook to give relief groups data on users' needs

In this Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo, a user gets ready to launch Facebook on an iPhone, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook announced Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, that the company is giving disaster-relief organizations such as the Red Cross access to data on what users need and where they are as part of an expansion of tools available for relief and charitable giving. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Facebook is giving disaster-relief organizations such as the Red Cross access to data on what users need and where they are as part of an expansion of tools available for relief and charitable giving.

While Facebook users can already see individual pleas and offers for help during a crisis, relief groups will get a broader set of data similar to what Facebook sees. That includes real-time maps showing where people need help.

Facebook is also expanding its fundraising tools beyond the U.S. and eliminating the fees it had been charging for people using its service to raise money for various causes.

The company announced the new features Wednesday during its Social Good Forum in New York, a gathering for nonprofits and others using the site.

Explore further: Need cash? Facebook expands personal fundraising tools