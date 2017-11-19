New database catalogues plants that soak up contamination

November 21, 2017
New database catalogues plants that soak up contamination
New database catalogues plants that soak up contamination. Credit: New Phytologist

Hyperaccumulators are unusual plants that can absorb much larger amounts of metal compounds in their leaves and stems than normal plants, and they are very useful for cleaning up contaminated land. As described in a New Phytologist article, researchers have published a database that provides easier access to information on the plant world's hyperaccumulators.

The new Global Hyperaccumulator Database contains data on 721 species of hyperaccumulators. Investigators hope that it will expand as more discoveries are made.

The Global Hyperaccumulator Database can be found at http://hyperaccumulators.smi.uq.edu.au/collection/

"By virtue of their existence on metalliferous soils, hyperaccumulator plants are actively threatened by mining, and timely identification is necessary to take advantage of their ," said senior author Dr. Antony van der Ent, of The University of Queensland, in Australia.

Explore further: Future miners could harvest metal from plants

More information: Roger D. Reeves et al, A global database for plants that hyperaccumulate metal and metalloid trace elements, New Phytologist (2017). DOI: 10.1111/nph.14907

Related Stories

Future miners could harvest metal from plants

September 25, 2014

(Phys.org) —Future generations of miners could harvest metals from trees, capitalizing on the ability of some plants to isolate and accumulate metals in their shoots.

Ancient soils considered for impact on diverse flora

October 22, 2015

Understanding how WA plants live and thrive in a certain soil type has been the focus of a recent review by scientists and the findings may help rehabilitate the environment, especially mined areas.

Researchers identify plants that could be mined for metals

November 11, 2013

(Phys.org) —Mount Kinabalu is well known to climbers and adventurers all over the world – now a University of Queensland researcher is putting the Borneo mountain region on the map for trees that contain some of the world's ...

Recommended for you

Study identifies new malaria parasites in wild bonobos

November 21, 2017

Malaria parasites, although widespread among wild chimpanzees and gorillas, have not been detected in bonobos, a chimp cousin. Reasoning that previous studies may have missed infected bonobo populations, a team led by Beatrice ...

Male dolphins offer gifts to attract females

November 21, 2017

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have captured a rare sexual display: evidence of male humpback dolphins presenting females with large marine sponges in an apparent effort to mate.

The strange case of the scuba-diving fly

November 20, 2017

More than a century ago, American writer Mark Twain observed a curious phenomenon at Mono Lake, just to the east of Yosemite National Park: enormous numbers of small flies would crawl underwater to forage and lay eggs, but ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.