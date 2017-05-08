Researchers achieve 4-D printing of programmable shape-changing structures

November 2, 2017
Researchers achieve 4-D printing of programmable shape-changing structures
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing is the only peer-reviewed journal focused on the rapidly moving field of 3D printing and related technologies. Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

A new study describes 3D printing of Shape Memory Polymers to produce active meta-materials that can be programmed to form versatile shapes and are then able to recover their original state when heated to above their activation temperatures. This innovative combination of 3D printing, thermoviscoelastic meta-materials, and programmable design to create 4D shape-transforming structures is reported in an article published in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing.

Marius Wagner, Tian Chen, and Kristina Shea, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, present the details of their fabrication method, experimental design, and the results of simulation studies to evaluate the transformational behavior of the meta-materials in the article entitled "Large Shape Transforming 4D Auxetic Structures." The researchers demonstrate that the active meta-materials can achieve large area changes of up to 200% within a programming and recovery cycle. A specific example shows the fabrication of a multi-letter-based that is then programmed into a jumbled circular shape and is able to regain its original structure on temperature-based activation.

"This work provides a significant step forward in 4D printing capabilities and is a wonderful example of the blending together of materials, mechanics, and design to enable such beautiful results," says Editor-in-Chief Skylar Tibbits, Director, Self-Assembly Lab, MIT, and Founder & Principal, SJET LLC.

Explore further: Fabrication technology in the fourth dimension

More information: Marius Wagner et al, Large Shape Transforming 4D Auxetic Structures, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing (2017). DOI: 10.1089/3dp.2017.0027

Related Stories

Fabrication technology in the fourth dimension

May 8, 2017

Scientists use the term 4-D printing to refer to the simple production of objects that can transform their shape at different times. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now taken this approach one major step further by developing ...

Is 3-D printing living up to the hype?

October 18, 2017

The growth in 3-D printing is allowing manufacturers to reduce production time and save money. Metal fabrication shops, industrial firms and engineers are also capitalizing on the technology. But the predicted mass production ...

Interdisciplinary team works to 4-D print metals and alloys

April 26, 2017

A team of researchers from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Texas A&M University is collaborating to 4-D print nickel-titanium shape memory alloys.

New 3-D printing method creates shape-shifting objects

April 12, 2017

A team of researchers from Georgia Institute of Technology and two other institutions has developed a new 3-D printing method to create objects that can permanently transform into a range of different shapes in response to ...

Molten glass 3-D printer produces optically transparent glass

August 25, 2015

A new additive manufacturing technique uses an innovative process for printing molten glass at sufficiently high temperatures, layering it to produce strong 3D-printed glass objects able to transmit light. The modular, scalable ...

Recommended for you

Sony revives robot pet dog

November 1, 2017

Japanese electronics giant Sony is marking the year of the dog by bringing back to life its robot canine—packed with artificial intelligence and internet capability.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.