Mixing cultures and nationalities in rugby teams changes the way they play

November 28, 2017
rugby
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The cultural identity of rugby players in a team changes the way the team plays, according to a new study published in Heliyon. The research shows that the Māori All Blacks, a team of players who share the same cultural heritage, are more playful and spontaneous and take more risks than the Japanese National Team, which has a mix of nationalities.

The authors of the study, from Massey University in New Zealand and the University of Tsukuba in Japan, suggest the difference is due to the players' cultural identity: while Māori players knew less about their culture and associated less with their own people, they had more positive feelings toward their culture and a stronger desire to maintain the culture than the Japanese National Team players.

As a result, the Māori All Blacks players showed more playful and spontaneous oriented personality, whereas the Japanese National Team players showed more serious and goal oriented personality. Surprisingly for the researchers, no matter how elite in sport an athlete is, they can remain playful.

"In this professional era of , players play for a living, so it's very important to understand how their cultural identity and personality affect the way they play," said author Dr. Yusuke Kuroda of Massey University. "The rugby environment has changed due to the professionalism, and due to the increasing popularity of sport, we wanted to investigate whether players have changed since the 1980s, when players were amateur."

The researchers found that team make-up has changed dramatically, with some national teams relying on foreign-born players and fewer teams playing with one ethnic group. This gave them the motivation to look at what impact different team make-up has on the way the team plays.

They surveyed 57 professional rugby players - 26 from the Māori All Blacks and 31 from the Japanese National Team - asking them to look at 30 statements and say whether they were true or false. For example, statements like "If I have extra time, I prefer to spend it accomplishing something important" help measure playfulness. They also responded to questionnaires to assess their , exploring things like their self-identification and spirituality.

The results showed that the players' "motivational personality" - as measured by the surveys and questionnaires - is well reflected in each team's playing style. The Māori rugby team values flair, spontaneity and high-risk rugby for the collective good. Although externally the Japan National Team seems more culturally diverse, the team values unity, structure and conformity, reflecting Japanese culture.

The researchers say their results should give team managers food for thought: when building a team, understanding the motivational characteristics and cultural profile of players can impact the dynamics and performance of the team. But the findings extend beyond the confines of professional sport, as Dr. Kuroda noted:

"In this increasingly global and culturally diverse world, understanding the motivational personality and cultural profile of a group may help determine the way to enhance working environment and for psychological well-being for the people in that group."

The authors also acknowledge that it is extremely difficult to get cooperation to conduct a study with a help from national teams, especially from one of the major sports; just being able to conduct a study like this makes it novel. The team appreciates the cooperation of the Japan Rugby Union and New Zealand Rugby Union.

Explore further: Study highlights high prevalence of hip and knee replacements for former elite rugby players

More information: "Comparison of metamotivational dominance and cultural identity between Japanese National Team and Māori All Blacks rugby players" by Yusuke Kuroda et al. Heliyon, DOI: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2017.e00454

Related Stories

New prevention exercise programme to reduce rugby injuries

October 23, 2017

A new dynamic 20-minute exercise programme, performed by rugby players before training and pre-match, could dramatically reduce injuries in the sport according to a benchmark study published today (Sunday 22 October).

Rugby players take part in ground-breaking concussion study

August 30, 2017

Rugby and the Rugby Players' Association, will run throughout the 2017/18 rugby season and is the biggest of its kind to take place in the history of UK sport. It is a key element in the University of Birmingham's research ...

Recommended for you

Upscaling is a catalyst for inequality

November 28, 2017

The laws of nature are what drive wealth inequality within a given society – unless society takes action to counteract their effect, such as by adopting laws on taxation. The larger the scale, the greater the inequality. ...

How to cut your lawn for grasshoppers

November 22, 2017

Picture a grasshopper landing randomly on a lawn of fixed area. If it then jumps a certain distance in a random direction, what shape should the lawn be to maximise the chance that the grasshopper stays on the lawn after ...

Plague likely a Stone Age arrival to central Europe

November 22, 2017

A team of researchers led by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History has sequenced the first six European genomes of the plague-causing bacterium Yersinia pestis dating from the Late Neolithic ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

wailuku1943
5 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
It would be appropriate to have an image showing rugby football rather than American football being played.

jonesdave
not rated yet 3 hours ago
It would be appropriate to have an image showing rugby football rather than American football being played.



Lol. Quite right. That is a grievous error!
jonesdave
not rated yet 3 hours ago
It would be appropriate to have an image showing rugby football rather than American football being played.



Well, they must be reading, because the pic changed within minutes of my post above!
wailuku1943
not rated yet 38 minutes ago
I contacted the editorial staff. I suspect an auto-search for "football" gone wrong.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.