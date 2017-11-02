How convincing is a Y-chromosome profile match between suspect and crime scene?

November 3, 2017
How convincing is a Y-chromosome profile match between suspect and crime scene?
A simplified illustration of a simulated population of males, with lines indicating father-son links. The suspected source of the DNA, whose profile matches that from the crime scene, is shown in red and other males with matching Y profiles, who are often close relatives, are yellow. The dashed line separates the last three generations, those further back in time will typically be already dead or otherwise unlikely to be of interest (depending on the circumstances of the crime). Credit: Mikkel Andersen

David Balding of the University of Melbourne, Australia and Mikkel Andersen of Aalborg University in Denmark have developed new, open-source software that can help understand how many people in a population will match a single Y-chromosome profile detected at a crime scene, which they describe in a new study in PLOS Genetics.

Forensic analysis of Y-chromosome DNA is especially useful when a small amount of male DNA is mixed in with a large amount of female DNA, such as occurs in sexual assault cases. Explaining this in , however, is difficult because the Y chromosome passes down mostly unchanged from fathers to sons, so a single Y-chromosome can be shared by dozens of men in a population.

Instead of a match probability or database count, Balding and Andersen propose that courts be told about the likely number of matching males in the population, and the possible consequences of their relatedness, which is often more distant than uncle or cousin but much closer than for a random man. They also show how the distribution of matching males can be affected by database information, and suggest ways to present this information in court to make clear that Y-chromosome evidence cannot definitively identify the culprit, but can dramatically reduce the number of possible sources of the DNA. The court must then decide if it has enough other evidence to identify the suspect as the source of the Y-chromosome profile, rather than one of his matching (distant) relatives.

After the introduction of DNA profiling using non-sex chromosomes, the procedure had problems that, once addressed, made profiling a powerful tool that has revolutionized forensic science. Now, Y chromosome profiling must undergo the same process to quantify the results in a way that is valid and directly interpretable to courts. The new software presented in this study could be used to improve the accuracy of Y chromosome evidence and to increase its understanding by judges and jurors.

David Balding adds: "We think this work is going to make a big improvement to how Y profile evidence is presented in courts. We will soon extend this work to mixtures of Y-chromosome profiles from multiple males, and also address the corresponding problem for the maternally-inherited mtDNA profiles. Our approach also allows us to include information from any relatives of the suspect whose profile is already available, and we will be working to develop that aspect."

Explore further: New genes on "deteriorating" Y chromosome

More information: Andersen MM, Balding DJ (2017) How convincing is a matching Y-chromosome profile? PLoS Genet 13(11): e1007028. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pgen.1007028

Related Stories

New genes on "deteriorating" Y chromosome

October 25, 2017

The Y chromosome, which is found only in males, is difficult to decode even with the latest sequencing technologies. Among evolutionary biologists, the question as to which genes lie on the male sex chromosome and where they ...

DNA-evidence needs statistical back-up

January 11, 2017

DNA-evidence is often believed to be a damning evidence, which leaves no space for uncertainty. In reality it is very difficult to say to what degree some piece of evidence can support a case against a crime suspect. That's ...

DNA which only females have

June 4, 2015

In many animal species, the chromosomes differ between the sexes. The male has a Y chromosome. In some animals, however, for example birds, it is the other way round. In birds, the females have their own sex chromosome, the ...

Male mice found able to bias gender ratios of offspring

August 30, 2017

An international team of researchers has discovered that contrary to conventional views, a male mammal was found able to exert inadvertent gender bias ratios in his offspring. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings ...

Recommended for you

What do piranhas and goldfish have in common?

November 3, 2017

The common goldfish, the tiny minnows, the fish tank favorite tetra, the famous Electric Eel, the enormous Mekong Giant Catfish that weighs in at nearly 700 pounds, the gnashing-teeth piranha, the well-studied zebrafish - ...

Can environmental toxins disrupt the biological 'clock'?

November 3, 2017

Can environmental toxins disrupt circadian rhythms - the biological "clock" whose disturbance is linked to chronic inflammation and a host of human disorders? Research showing a link between circadian disruption and plankton ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rrwillsj
not rated yet 43 minutes ago
This article is a perfect example of poor editing on top of incoherent writing. MEGO will be the result upon any judge and jury forced to listen to this rambling mishmash of ill-advised 'expert' testimony.

Please! If you guys are going to 'help' anyone? Please go 'help' the prosecution. And not my defense team!

This article is another example of "How To Serve Man". With the best of intentions and the worst of outcomes.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.