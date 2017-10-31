Leave a buffer for your bumper: Study contradicts practice of traffic light tailgating

November 27, 2017
Leave a buffer for your bumper: Study contradicts practice of traffic light tailgating
Jonathan Boreyko (left) and graduate student Farzad Ahmadi monitor pedestrian spacing as a line empties at The Cube in Virginia Tech's Moss Arts Center. The team found that people move slowly but accelerate quickly, meaning packing tightly in lines increases pedestrians' chances of moving through faster. Credit: Virginia Tech

When pulling up to a traffic light, most drivers get pretty close to the car in front of them, leaving just several feet of space between their bumper and the next.

The practice of packing tightly at is widely accepted. Traditional thinking says the closer a car is to a traffic light, the more likely that car will be to pass through the intersection before the light turns red again.

Thanks to new research by Virginia Tech College of Engineering professors and students, now have a good reason to dismiss this faulty line of roadway intuition.

The study, published this month in the New Journal of Physics, used video cameras attached to drone helicopters to capture footage of cars accelerating through a traffic light on the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute's Smart Road. By systematically controlling the packing density of the cars, the researchers discovered that any decrease in distance to the light was completely offset by the time it took for cars to regain a comfortable spacing before drivers could accelerate.

Drivers who pack tightly at intersections do not increase their chances of making it through the light, and tailgating at traffic lights can also lead to more rear-end collisions.

"We varied the bumper-to-bumper spacing between cars by a factor of 20 and saw virtually no change in how much time it took for the cars to pass through the intersection when the light turned green," said Jonathan Boreyko, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics. "The results mean there's no point in getting closer to the car in front of you when traffic comes to a stop," he said.

Leave a buffer for your bumper: Study contradicts practice of traffic light tailgating
Drone footage revealed that cars take more time to accelerate when they stop closer together than when they stop farther apart. The researchers conceptualized this aspect of the Smart Road experiment as the latent heat of transitioning from a solid, or stopped, phase to a liquid, or moving, phase. Credit: Virginia Tech

The inspiration for the research first came to Boreyko when he was sitting in traffic one day. Noticing that cars had to wait for the car in front of them to regain a safe spacing before they could start moving again, he hypothesized that, contrary to popular opinion, it might actually be better for cars to stop farther apart from each other when idling at a traffic light.

He teamed up with Farzad Ahmadi, a fourth-year Ph.D. student in Virginia Tech's engineering mechanics program and the study's lead author, to investigate.

Using 10 volunteer drivers in identical vehicles, the researchers staged a series of experiments at the traffic light on the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute's Smart Road. Drivers systematically lined up at the light in a set of distances ranging from 1.25 to 50 feet, and a drone helicopter hovering overhead captured controlled bird's-eye-view footage of the traffic as drivers accelerated through the light.

Analysis showed that the time required for all cars to pass through remained relatively fixed, give or take about one second, for spacing distances up to 25 feet.

The two researchers used the thermodynamic concept of latent heat, the energy that a system loses during melting or evaporation, to describe what happens to cars stopped at a traffic light. Vehicles are jammed into a "solid phase" at a light and must waste energy "melting" back into a "liquid phase" before they can actually move through the intersection.

Boreyko and Ahmadi wondered if latent heat would have such a dramatic effect on other systems, such as slow-moving pedestrian traffic. Should people waiting in lines space themselves closer together or farther apart in order to move through more quickly?

Leave a buffer for your bumper: Study contradicts practice of traffic light tailgating
In video footage captured by a drone helicopter, volunteer drivers (left) approach a traffic light on the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute Smart Road as part of an experiment on optimal car spacing. Researchers in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics discovered that packing tightly at traffic lights does not increase a driver's chances of being able to pass through the light before it turns red again. Credit: Virginia Tech

The researchers set up a second round of experiments in The Cube at Virginia Tech's Moss Arts Center, a highly adaptable theater and laboratory equipped with synchronized cameras. Undergraduate students Hunter Morgan, Josam Waterman, Pat Greer, and Will Doty - all in the engineering science and mechanics program and co-authors of the study - added a few conditions to their senior design experiments on human crowds to test Boreyko and Ahmadi's hypothesis.

"Latent heat had almost no effect for a line of pedestrians," said Boreyko. "The closer people got to each other, the faster they could empty the line. We realized that people move very slowly, but can accelerate very quickly, which minimizes the lag effect we saw with the cars at the traffic light."

The study's findings suggest that both pedestrians and drivers alike could see considerable benefits when taking a mindful approach to packing density in lines.

"Pedestrians waiting in a line should get as close to each other as possible if it's important for the line to empty quickly," said Boreyko. "But when you encounter a traffic jam or stop at a light, keep a safe and comfortable distance. You can just maintain whatever spacing you had when you were driving at full speed. You won't lose any time, but you'll reduce the odds of an accidental rear-end collision."

Ahmadi agreed with Boryeko's conclusion.

"When my father was teaching me how to drive, he told me that to prevent an accident, you should stop so you can easily see the rear bumper of the car in front of you at a ," said Ahmadi. "I've never done that until I analyzed the data of this experiment."

Explore further: Traffic signal countdown timers lead to improved driver responses

More information: S Farzad Ahmadi et al. Latent heat of traffic moving from rest, New Journal of Physics (2017). DOI: 10.1088/1367-2630/aa95f0

Related Stories

Making driverless cars safe for pedestrians

August 18, 2017

Right now, there are two ways to be safe crossing a road: Wait until no cars are close by, so there's enough time to make it to the other side of the street – or communicate with oncoming drivers. As the number of pedestrian ...

Hit all green lights with new Audi gadget

October 24, 2008

(PhysOrg.com) -- If you drive down the same roads every day, you probably know the patterns of familiar stop lights - how long they take to turn green, or when the green arrow will appear. For light-conscious drivers or anyone ...

Recommended for you

Freezing electrons makes them get in line

November 27, 2017

New research published in Nature Communications suggests that electrons in a two-dimensional gas can undergo a semi-ordered (nematic) to mostly-ordered (smectic) phase transition, which has been discussed in physics theory ...

Ice skating on water, even when it is really cold

November 27, 2017

The outermost layer of ice behaves like liquid water, even at a temperature of –30°C. Physicists at AMOLF have irrefutably demonstrated this using a modern surface-sensitive measuring technique. At lower temperatures, ...

12 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

michbaskett
3 / 5 (5) 8 hours ago
Encouraging people to keep an even larger distance between them and the car in front of them ignores the reality of dense traffic during rush hour. I can see making getting from here to there take twice as long using tactics such as this. If I can't get between light A and B because I am prevented from getting past light A it's irrevelvant. I'm still stuck and getting from here to there takes longer.

It also ignores the people who are oblivious to the outside world because they have some electronic piece of junk to which they give all their attention. The distance between cars makes no difference in that regard. The can't hear the world outside honking and screaming at them to get a move on.

This might work for places where the level of traffic is always light, but in any large city it's of no value.
overinvested
3.5 / 5 (4) 7 hours ago
Try doing the report again with random reaction time and acceleration. This research looks too controlled as michbaskett comments.
pntaylor
5 / 5 (2) 7 hours ago
"When my father was teaching me how to drive, he told me that to prevent an accident, you should stop so you can easily see the rear bumper of the car in front of you at a traffic light,"

The man who taught me to drive, 45 years ago, told me to stop where I could see the rear tires
of the car front of me touching the ground and I always have, because it is a wise thing to do.

You cannot control what others do but you can control what you do. If you get too close to the car in front of you and someone hits you in the rear, pushing you into the car in front of you, you are responsible for the damage to the car you hit.

The farther you are from the car in front of you, the harder someone has to hit your rear, to cause you to damage the car in front of you.
Merrit
1 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
Shorter distance between the cars going through the intersection is the important part for getting more cars through.

When self driving cars is perfected it can both reduce accidents and traffic
fishnuke
4.3 / 5 (3) 6 hours ago
Absolutely terrible advice. Cars are not bunching at lights to try to "squeeze through" as this over-simplified and over-controlled study assumes. They are bunching to prevent blocking other nearby intersections, and in particular the turn lanes of the immediate light. Both common situations completely lacking here.

Ever since this idiotic trend to leave a car length or more between vehicles started, I have seen so many people missing the light since they can't get into their turn lane. While the self-righteous space holder sits there oblivious in their bubble, obstructing traffic, while feeling really good about themselves.

This is excusing extremely selfish behavior, which impedes the flow of traffic by promoting early gridlock spread to other intersections and denying other people access to the turn lanes.

Redo with fixed cameras at lights at several adjacent intersections, and count how many cars get needlessly blocked by this rude behavior.
dogbert
3 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
The study also ignores the predictable effect of leaving a large distance between your car and the one in front of you. In heavy traffic, cars from other lanes will fill the gap. Even during driving, a large gap encourages other cars to cut in front of you. If you continue to leave a wide gap between your car and the car in front of you, your progress will slow to a crawl as every time you back off, someone else will move in front of you, causing you to back off again.

People tend to maximize their ability to progress toward their destination. Artificial changes to their choices generally hinder rather than help.
Drjsa_oba
4.8 / 5 (4) 6 hours ago
I read this study and was immediately driven to comment here. However, it appears that all the people commenting have had the same issues with the study as I have.
1 Leaving gaps makes the queue longer, although it has little effect on the individual actually getting through the light, a longer queue may make traffic congestion further from the light.
2 Leaving a gap encourages others with less good sense to try and move into the gap from other lines; they will estimate that your line will be faster than their line because it has less cars in it.

Human behaviour being what it is, the compressed queue is not necessarily wholly motivated by the desire to get through the lights sooner. But I admit there is a factor.
clint420601
1.5 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
Regarding the spacing in the queue. The safest distance is that which just kisses the bumper of the car ahead of you. That way, should a driver coming up behind you fail to see the stopped vehicles, the Force of the impact will be spread over a greater Mass resulting in a lower Acceleration [f=ma]. Additionally, the crumple zone in the rear of the vehicle ahead of you will help your vehicle's front and rear crumple zones absorb some of the energy. Two of my colleagues were involved in such an accident and were severely injured. I suspect they would have fared better if there had been several vehicles ahead of them to help absorb the energy.
Nik_2213
not rated yet 5 hours ago
If you leave a modest gap, you are not only protected against being shunted into car ahead, with all the insurance squabbles about non-mitigation, you may *anticipate* and move in convoy with car in front, thus getting through *quicker*.

Tailgating at lights is related fallacy to nosing over stop-line. If you leave a few feet, you may anticipate gaps and be rolling sooner than the nosed-out ijit beside you, who must leave rubber.

One exception is when queue backs up in a slip-lane to block the main traffic. Then, every inch counts. Of course, it would really, really help if people used their turn signals so you knew which way they wanted to go...
yep
5 / 5 (1) 4 hours ago
Cars that leave huge gaps reduce the amount of traffic that can get in the turn lane on an over pass as well as block turn lanes reducing flow in general as stated above. I will remain skeptical of this and would rather see real world data of cars at intersections not involved in a test study. In the real world cars leaving two car lengths cause road rage!
ddaye
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
We often confuse what's possible with what's statistically likely in average populations.

I stop close to the car ahead at a light, but unlike most drivers, I occasionally begin accelerating at the same time as the driver ahead. Just a bit less acceleration so that the gap increases gradually to a normal one at normal speeds. Virtually every time there's a much larger gap behind me than ahead.

If everyone did this, there'd be significantly more cars getting through lights after a stop, but it requires a level of attention, a type of attention, and reaction times that would be very unsafe to teach or expect of the general population. But self driving cars in large numbers would have the uniformly high capabilities to make a big difference.
carbon_unit
5 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
As others have pointed out, large separation between stopped cars will likely cut off turn lanes, impeding flow. It also sometimes goes the other way. Widely spaced cars in the turn lane can back up into the through lanes producing an even worse impediment.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.